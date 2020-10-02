Scam 1992 – The official trailer of The Harshad Mehta Story has arrived and it is rocking the internet. This web series by Hansal Mehta is being released on 9 October. One of the reasons why this web series is so discussed is that it is based on the original scam. And scam, which caused the entire stock market to be shaken in the 80-90s. A scam involving Rs 5000 crore worth of fraud.

King scandal

This web story has shown the story of Harshad Shanti Lal Mehta, who became a hero from zero and then became India’s biggest scamster. The story is built on backdrops of 80–90. It depicts Harshad Mehta as a man who wanted to make history. He feels that the stock market is such a deep well that can quench the thirst for money of the whole country. In front of the desire to take a dip in this well, he does not hesitate to take any risk.

Came to Mumbai with 40 rupees and became Big Bull

It shows how Harshad becomes BSE’s Bachchan with only 40 rupees in his pocket. Behind all this was his mastermind and a scam of Rs 5000 crore. He recognizes the shortcomings of the way the Bombay Stock Exchange works and becomes the Big Bull of the BSE.

The story of the web series is based on the book ‘The Scam’

This web series is based on the book ‘The Scam’ by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. It shows how the land under investors’ feet was slipped after a famous stockbroker scam surfaced. It was a scandal that exposed many shortcomings in the way the stock market and banks functioned.

Prateek Gandhi’s converting acting with strong dialogues

The dialogues of the web series are also being appreciated. Like – I want to make history and history does not become like this. My biggest crime is that I am Harshad Mehta. I do not smoke cigarettes but keep a lighter in the pocket to detonate. In the web series, Harshad Mehta has been played by Prateik Gandhi.

Who was Harshad Mehta

Harshad Mehta was born on 29 July 1954 in Rajkot district of Gujarat. His childhood was spent in Kandivali area of ​​Bombay. There his father’s small business was there. After this, the family shifted to Madhopura in Raipur. After studying up to higher secondary, he came to Mumbai in search of work. After studying B.Com here, did many jobs. His life story changed with increasing interest in the stock market.