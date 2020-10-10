Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story Biopic Economic Drama the director: Hansal Mehta The artist: Prateek Gandhi, Shreya Dhanvantari, Nikhil Dwivedi, Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Sharib Hashmi

This is a story before today’s digital world. Whenever the history of the Indian stock market is written, Harshad will be incomplete without Shantilal Mehta. But Harshad’s story is not just related to the stock market or the economy. There are also such shades of politics in it, which were tried to suppress or were just called rumors. Today, on pressing the button, crores of rupees are transferred from one account to another, but in 1992, the big question was whether one crore rupees can come in a suitcase. Hundred notes Harshad Mehta was the man whose success legends aroused common man’s interest in the stock market. Which gave the idea of ​​making profit by putting unproductive wealth lying in the government sector in the stock market. At that time, the boom of the Sensex gave such a rocket-speed that people started drowning in this subject considered to be monotonous. Harshad said that the biggest risk in life is not to take risks. He was in love with risk.

The web series Scam 1992 on Sony Live on Friday: The Harshad Mehta Story (nine episodes of 50-50 minutes on average) is an exciting biography. Which reaches the summit with a bank fraud of 500 crores rupees and ends by questioning a Prime Minister. It is based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. Director Hansal Mehta has presented the working of the stock market with simplicity and grace. If you know very little about it, then interest remains. Prateek Gandhi brought Harshad’s character to life here. You must have seen political and crime journalism in films and webseries, here you see aspects of economic journalism. This story may be of Mumbai Gujarati Harshad Mehta, but after a time, journalist Sucheta Dalal almost comes to the center because she exposes the scam. The struggle of investigative journalist Sucheta to understand and expose Harshad’s tricks, then his struggle to get his news right in the front page of the newspaper itself is a thrill.

The web series tells that Harshad’s journey starts like an ordinary youth, whose father’s business of clothes gets destroyed. Lower middle class family gets caught in financial difficulties. The dreams of Harshad, who worked from clergy to support the family to sell goods on the streets, are big. He turns to the stock market and jumps at the speed of a cheetah. But a setback brings him and the family back on the road. Time itself can change time and give some time to change time. With this learning, Harshad starts a new beginning with his brother Ashwin.

He wants to increase his power of money, so he becomes a player of money market ahead of stock market. In this money market, instead of the common man, the money of private and public banks is played. Success creates enemies, but Harshad smiles confidently and says: If there is money in the pocket, then Saturn in the horoscope does not matter. Some call him Kapil Dev of the stock market and some call him Amitabh Bachchan of BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). Some would call him Einstein. But the name by which Harshad got the most fame in the world of Sensex was Big Bull. In the language of Dalal Street, bull means one who raises the expectations of the people with his horns. Harshad raised the hopes of the people to greater heights than this bull. He won their trust and said that trust is greater than law. With this over-confidence, he included banks and non-governmental institutions in the race for profit, and when his cap became a toy of those sitting in power, he did not know.

All this would probably have happened if the journalism profession had no edge. Sucheta is not a broker. Hansal Mehta put forward the journalism of that era through Sucheta in a transparent manner. Shreya Dhanvantari has played this role with great vigor.

By the end, by the time the story starts to turn from economic to political and Harshad’s statement that if I set fire to my tail, Lanka will burn him too. I will drop everyone if I fall Who all these are, the scam 1992 does not go to its bottom but in the end the video of the country’s famous and biggest lawyer late Ram Jethmalani definitely says that it is not a Harshad Mehta scam, it’s a PV. Narasimharao scam. It is important for every citizen to know the history of the country. Let him know the moments of history’s pride and shame. History teaches. With the lesson of history, we can improve our future.