Metroid Prime Remastered is finally here – and so, it seems, are the scalpers, with dozens of the game’s currently sold-out physical editions popping up on internet auction sites for considerably more than the original asking price.

Whilst the issue seems to be primarily affecting our friends on the other side of the pond – the UK’s version doesn’t release until next month – many people are trying to cash in on the physical edition’s popularity by listing the game for over twice its recommended retail price (thanks, Kotaku).

Don’t forget that although physical copies of Super Mario 3D All-Stars were sold in very limited numbers intentionally – which also artificially pushed up the price – Nintendo has not made a similar claim about Metroid Prime Remastered, so it’s possible more units will be available at a later date. That’s not stopping some giving it a go, though.

If you’re in the UK and have been dithering about committing to a pre-order, though, I’d recommend you order yours sooner rather than later, just in case it kicks off similar demand over here (at the time of writing, the game is still available for pre-order at GAME for around £40).

“As Retro Studios’ first proper game release since the Wii U version of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze in 2014, this is a remarkably accomplished effort that shows the developer is still firing on all cylinders,” Digital Foundry said of the remastered classic.

“The strength of this game, and in particular the technology that powers it, is of special interest too since Retro is also slated to deliver Metroid Prime 4 after taking over the project four years ago. A lot seems up in the air still, but this level of visual fidelity would really suit a new Prime title.Retro’s in-house graphics engine seems to have been significantly enhanced, all while retaining a firm grip on the 60fps target that has defined the mainline Metroid Prime games.”

A Metroid Prime designer recently voiced disappointment that the game’s original team were not individually credited in the GameCube classic’s recently-released remaster.

Former Retro Studios engineer Zoid Kirsch, who was also unhappy about changes to the door designs, said on Twitter he was “let down” by the lack of individual credits.

“While many studios did amazing work on the remaster, I’m letting down Metroid Prime’s Remaster does not include the full original game credits,” he said at the time.