France will provide Ukraine with 50 long-range “Scalp” missiles, and it is scheduled that these missiles will be modified to be used on Soviet aircraft within the Ukrainian air system in the coming days.

Analysts believe that France’s delivery of long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine, especially at this time, has implications related to what happened in Niger, especially since the delivery came about a month after Emmanuel Macron announced, at the recent NATO summit, his country’s intention to provide Kiev with long-range weapons.

Regarding the impact of these missiles, Aleksandrovich Vorogtsov, a specialist in military affairs at the Ukrainian Tavrisky University, says that SCALP will support the Ukrainian forces on the ground in light of the current pressure from Kiev with marching weapons and targeting the Russian rear and border cities.

In his statement to Sky News Arabia, Vorogtsov lists several points about Kiev benefiting from this French missile system, saying:

• Ukrainian forces can disrupt Russian logistics and command and control.

• F-16 and Russian fighters (in Ukraine’s possession) can make the difference by carrying and launching these missiles.

• Enabling Ukraine from a distance to defend its lands against Russia’s annexation of new lands.

• Striking Russian ground targets and strongholds of ammunition and equipment to disrupt supplies and progress.

Sculp is powerless against Russian capabilities

In the opinion of the researcher in international relations at the Institute for Arab Research and Studies, Yusri Obeid, the French “Scalp” missiles are analogues of the “Storm Shadow” that Britain sent to Ukraine earlier, and it is not expected that these long-range missile systems will affect the course of the revolution. The war is in great favor of Ukraine.

Obeid added in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that these missiles, whether the British Cruise Storm Shadow or the French Scalp, will not improve the position of Ukraine’s counter-attack, which was openly recognized by the West as “slow and failed” in its first and second phases. Western supplies of various types of weapons and ammunition.

Obaid continued, explaining that “Russia has succeeded in establishing fortified defenses inside the territories it controls in Ukraine, in addition to planting minefields with a density that eludes any Western supplies, regardless of their strength and technological superiority over them on the ground, in addition to Russia’s superiority in air power, which enhances the chances of Any subsequent phases of the counterattack failed.

Obeid relied on a number of points that confirm the futility of long-range missiles, the most important of which is the French SCALP:

• Russia has highly developed interception systems and accurate air defenses that counter long-range strikes and missiles.

• Russia can, with advanced technologies, respond to SCALP missiles from a distance, as they are launched from the air.

• Russian minefields in Zaporizhia and Kherson that prevent the feasibility of long-range missiles and their platforms from advancing.

• The Russian forces were able to shoot down and destroy some “Storm Shadow” missiles in the air.

• The Russian Air Force includes the latest and most advanced fighters of the fifth generation that have superior interception capabilities.

Capabilities of the “Scalp” missile

Long-range (air-to-surface) missiles, with a range of 250 km.

Air-launched cruise ship.

It is the longest range of any weapon presented to Kiev by Western countries so far.

– It gives Ukrainian forces access to areas in the east of the country that are currently controlled by the Russians.

Carry a warhead instead of a cluster bomb.

– Able to handle advanced radars and fly at different altitudes.