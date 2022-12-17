Lionel Scaloni has appeared at the press conference prior to the grand final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be held this Sunday and which will pit Argentina against France.
Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé have been the two proper names in the appearance, but the coach has also had some nice words for all the fans who support Argentina inside and outside of Qatar.
These are the statements of the Argentina coach:
How to stop Mbappé: “It is a team effort rather than an individual one. And it’s not Mbappé, France has many players who supply him and make him a better player. He is one of the great players in the world and he will continue to improve, there is no doubt.”
How the World Cup lives: “The other day I said that I am in the place that every Argentine would like to be. I am proud and excited about everything we are experiencing. It can be enjoyed even though we are close to the end. The important thing is the path, the campus we have, and being able to share it with the family. When you enjoy it, things turn out differently.”
Unity in the team: “We are at the best moment. Guys who were part of this like Nico Gónzalez or Joaquín Correa are coming, I don’t want to forget any of them. Our greatest triumph is that everyone feels part of it. Even that people feel that way. Until the final begins we are going to enjoy these moments”.
Future: “From the first day we took office, our idea was that the National Team belongs to everyone. Give any footballer the chance and then we have to decide if they had the level. We have formed a spectacular group that kills for this shirt, it is the most important achievement. Everything is magnified when things are won or achieved. In 2019 it was not achieved but it was trusted and that was the hinge in all this”.
Messi vs Mbappe: “Tomorrow’s game is Argentina against France, beyond Messi and Mbappé. Leo is fine and let’s hope he falls on our side. There are plenty of players to define the match”.
The referee of the final: “He coached us against Australia and it was good. I don’t think it will harm anyone, you have to let him do his job.”
Fans without a ticket: “I am very sorry but the stadium has a capacity. I hope that the majority can attend and we give them joy.”
Viruses in France: “He couldn’t say anything, we’re not there. We get the same information that you do and we prepare the game based on how we think France is going to play and how we want to play.”
Messi’s last game: “If Messi said that this is his last game with the national team, what better than this scenario for it to be. I hope it ends in the best way for him.”
Approach to France: “The game plan is clear to us. As against the Netherlands, we will try not to go to penalties. France has variants in all sectors, they can play with the ball at their feet or counterattack. It is not just a phase of the game. At some point, it may be in his interest that we have the ball. The games have to be played minute by minute, and I think we are prepared for that”.
Talk before the final: “In principle, there is a phrase that says that the ‘finals are won’ but we have to play it the same way we play the rest of the games. We cannot only think about winning, there are too many seasonings to analyze it well and try not to fail. The game is analyzed and worked on, we can’t think of going out just to win.”
The line-up against France: “I have it defined but it can be any system. Our way of playing goes beyond the scheme. We already have it decided and now we will have a talk prior to training, with that we will make it more or less clear which team is going to play on Sunday. We will plan the game and the team based on doing the maximum damage to the rival.”
The hobby: “We have the best fans. The images of the fans, how can they not move you? Although in Argentina it is hard to understand, it is more than a sport. That the people have been happy during this World Cup is wonderful. The greatest emotion is to see the people, the street, incredible images arrived, people watching the game on TV behind a fence. We are not exempt, we were on that side of fans at some point. I think we are still on that side”.
