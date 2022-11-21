Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentine team was planned through a video call. Actually, just a WhatsApp message was enough: “Hi Leo, I’m Scaloni. With Pablo we want to talk to you”. Pablo was Pablo Aimar.

After the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Messi did not want to know anything about the Argentine team. He did not resign, as did his teammate and friend Javier Mascherano, but with those closest to him he debated whether it was convenient for him to continue at the Albiceleste. Jorge Sampaoli’s stage at the helm of the team had been particularly exhausting for the captain, especially during the concentration in Moscow. The withdrawal of 10 had reached levels never seen before. ”Only the Kun [Agüero] he was encouraged to knock on the door of the room. And because she slept with him, ”says an employee of the national team. Until one day it exploded and, when no one expected it, he confronted Sampaoli in front of his teammates: “You asked me 10 times which players I wanted you to put in and which ones I didn’t. I never gave you a name. Tell me in front of everyone if I ever named you someone.”

Argentina lost to France in the round of 16, Sampaoli left office and Messi took refuge in silence. A silence that is always difficult to interpret, both in Buenos Aires and in Barcelona.

Without a clear course, nor anyone with strength, much less back, to lead the Albiceleste (Gallardo, Simeone and Pochettino discarded the challenge), Claudio Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Federation (AFA), handed over the selection to a young coach who had collaborated with Sampaoli in Russia: Lionel Scaloni. From the outset, the new coach was not to the liking of the 10. In fact, during the concentration of Argentina in the Sports City of Barcelona, ​​in the preview of the World Cup in Russia, Messi had made fun of Scaloni in training. “Stop!, stop! This one wants to teach me to hit the ball”. No one could contain their laughter in Sant Joan Despí.

The new coach, however, had a strategy to convince Messi. “Scaloni and his coaching staff knew that in the first contact they had with Messi, Pablo Aimar had to be present. I was his idol as a child, ”explains a member of the staff of the Albiceleste. And Messi smiled when he saw Aimar on the video call. There was no better news for the young coaches.

With the Rosario’s smile in his pocket, Scaloni and Aimar explained their plans to Messi. “We told him: ‘You have the door open, but maybe now it’s better that you don’t come.’ In fact, he didn’t come. We needed the group to come together before his return. And later, when we already signed the contract, seriously, Leo joined ”, Scaloni explains to EL PAÍS. Messi played for Argentina again in March 2019, in a friendly against Venezuela in Madrid. The team lost 1-3 and his return did not seem encouraging. Yes it was, on the other hand, for the coaching staff. “You just had to see how Messi interacted with the youngsters. You could see that Leo was happy to have returned, ”he explained, then, in the Eurostars Madrid Tower, a member of the Argentine team. Messi’s happiness seemed contagious within the Albiceleste. “It’s not the same for a young player to have him train or play with Leo. It is difficult to explain. In fact, I have no words to explain what he generates when he is in the group, ”says Scaloni.

Argentina reached third position in the 2019 Copa América. Albiceleste’s football evolved, Messi’s leadership as well. As few times before, 10 exploded in front of the microphones. “Everything is set up for Brazil. We cannot be part of this corruption. Brazil manages everything”, the Rosario complained after falling in front of the canarinha in the semifinal.

CONMEBOL fined him $50,000 and a three-month ban. Messi did not care. Their Maradona This outburst had made him climb Everest: the affection of the Argentine fans was unanimous for the first time in his career with the national team. “It was a peculiar cup for him. Those who don’t know him may have been surprised. But he is the true Argentine. He has it in his blood. He grew up in a neighborhood. And he is the one who hates losing the most. He wants to win everything. And what happened happened. The atmosphere there… against Brazil and in Brazil. Many things happened that were for him to be hot”, recalls Scaloni.

Always king on the field, something began to change for Messi in the locker room. The breaking of the girl table (the name by which the group led by Messi and Mascherano was known in the AFA and which made up heavyweights like Biglia, Banega, Gago, Higuaín, and more docile guys like Agüero and Di María), left Messi with all the power of the cluster. “Just the image of him… Just the presence of him generates something in his companions. And what is generated is something positive. Nothing like this had ever happened to me in my entire career. Not even close. I have played against the best. And they say it’s similar. But not. Messi is incredible. But not only in the Argentine players, he also generates it in the opponents. It is something out of the ordinary, ”explains Scaloni about the magnetism of his captain.

Conquered the game, the fans and the dressing room, Messi only needed a title with the senior team. After four lost finals (Copa América in 2007, 2015 and 2016 and the 2014 World Cup), Leo broke his jinx with the national team in Brazil 2021. “I had dreamed of this so many times. He needed to get this thorn out of me, ”the 10 reasoned, after beating Neymar’s Brazil in the Copa América final.

What Messi did not know was that, in his moment of greatest glory with the Argentine team, he was about to receive the worst news of his career at Barcelona.

On Wednesday August 4, 24 days after conquering America, Messi was on vacation with his family in Ibiza. And, again via phone, he received the message that would change his life. But this time the news was bad. His father and his agent, Jorge, told him that Barcelona was not going to respect the contract he had agreed to.

The rosarino stayed in shock. On Monday, three days before, he had spoken with the Barcelona employees to schedule what the protocol for signing his contract would be like, scheduled for Thursday the 5th. In addition, he was already preparing, along with his advisers, his speech at the Gamper Trophy.

Messi faced two problems: one as a footballer, the other as a father. The first one was solved when he agreed to his arrival at PSG. The second, on the other hand, was more difficult.

“And now what do we do with the children?” asked his wife Antonela. The Argentine considered leaving his family in Barcelona and moving to Paris alone. “In Barcelona I had everything. What’s more, I lived more in Barcelona than in Argentina, and it was very good. The truth is that I had no plans to change anything,” Messi said, a few months later, in an interview with TyC Sport. They opted, however, to move all together to the French capital.

In their first four months in Paris, the Messi family lived in the Le Royal Monceau hotel, which belongs to Qatar, located 800 meters from the Arc de Triomphe. A hard stage for the family, in which they practically did not leave the room (a total luxury room, by the way) to protect themselves from the paparazzi and from a city as beautiful as it was hostile, nothing to do with the calm and pleasant life that they had in Castelldefels. “The first day of school was terrible. We both left crying, saying ‘What are we doing here? What happened?’. We did not understand anything ”, added the 10.

It happened, however, that Messi was going through a more complex process than his adaptation to Paris, PSG and Ligue 1. He wanted to understand why he had left Barcelona. “I asked him several times why he left Barça. He never told me anything, ”explained his friend, Kun Agüero, before he said goodbye to soccer.

Messi then discovered that more than one person responsible for his departure was responsible. The first, Joan Laporta, of course, who had promised him that he would continue. They also told him that Barcelona’s football director, Mateu Alemany, did not want to know anything about the figures of his succulent contract, the one that was never closed. And the one that hurt him the most was the alleged betrayal of his friend Piqué. It came to his ears that the Catalan central defender had suggested to Laporta that he get rid of Messi: “Without him the issue of the fair play financial”.

They say in the Barcelona board of directors that Laporta regretted Messi’s goodbye. For this reason, the president insists on seducing the Argentine. “We have a moral debt with Leo. We would like the end of his career to be with the Barça shirt and being applauded in all fields, ”said the Barca president. Laporta’s messages to Messi, for now, are always public, never private. “They haven’t spoken since Leo left Barça”, say those who know 10. The man from Rosario, in any case, does communicate with Xavi. The coach would be delighted with his return to the Camp Nou. “With us, Leo would continue scoring 50 goals per season,” explains a member of the coaching staff.

Messi, for now, does not think about Barcelona. His contract with PSG ends on June 30 and on the 10th he is doing work at his home in Paris. The French club is willing to offer him one more year on his contract. An option that the player does not rule out, nor the idea of ​​emigrating to Inter Miami, an alternative that has been on his mind for a long time. The man from Rosario, in any case, already warned his surroundings: “I don’t want to talk about my future until after the World Cup.”

Your phone, then, is quiet. He knows that he will not receive any optimistic calls like the one from Scaloni, nor any unpleasant ones like the one from his father when he announced the end of his stage at Barça.

From the turbulence of Moscow to the tranquility of Doha, passing through the anguish of his goodbye to Barcelona, ​​Messi finally finds peace in Argentina. Blessed peace for the 10, who only thinks about touching the roof of the world in Qatar. A peace that would have been impossible to understand without the presence of Pablo Aimar.

Neither teachers nor intermediaries, much less managers, footballers understand each other among footballers, none better for Messi than his idol Aimar.

