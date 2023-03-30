The Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni, world champion with the “Albiceleste” team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with a superlative Lionel Messi, gave an interview to AFA Estudio and left several pearls about the historic consecration in the Asian country.
The group union of both the coaching staff and the players, the support for the best player on the planet and other details of the intimacy of the delegation, which was able to overcome the blow of the debut against Saudi Arabia. We review the best phrases.
“It was a very strange match. It was breaking the coach’s card because we will have done something wrong. Everything we said was done, it happened and we didn’t win, but it’s one game in a thousand. We deserved to win the first half 4-0 and in a minute and a half they scored two against us and it was hard for us to recover. It was an important blow”, acknowledged the native of Pujato.
“You had to take two paths at that moment: I go crazy and start making changes to scream and wake them up, or I calm down and see if the game could be tied or won. After that, make a clean slate. The feeling on the court was strange. We ran the risk that this defeat would do us much more damage than it really could. The World Cup continuedIt was the first game and we had to leave it as it is. It was a tough defeat, we hadn’t lost for a long time and I knew that at some point it could happen, and it happened at the best moment of all”.
“It was not at all angry with the press, who is there to report what comes to him. Rodrigo in training feels something in his hamstring, and the training is over. It was the last play and after an hour and a half the information was already circulating. These are things that no coach likes and me less. We were giving a base to Van Gaal, who had everything closed and we didn’t know how he was going to play, and we knew that De Paul wasn’t going to play, that he had been injured. I did not like. That way he did not go even with malice, but today in a day in a second he is up, That bothers me. Despite the fact that we had a replacement for Rodrigo, we believed that we did not want to give our rival an advantage, it was not necessary”, admitted.
“Cuti (Romero), Molina and Lisandro (Martínez) would cut each other’s veinsThey have known each other for a long time and are always together. A mistake by one makes it perhaps smaller because the other banks it, fixes it, nothing happens or because they are friends. They seem nonsense but I don’t see them that way, rather it is important that Leo (Messi) is seen as the best player in history. They will give up their lives for him. That creates a different chemistry and that in football counts a lot”.
“If I have to sum it up in one word, it’s that he enjoyed the World Cup and playing football. It’s what he knows how to do best and what he’s going to take to his heart, because the day he can’t play anymore it’s going to be hard to assimilate. He has to enjoy. The difficult moment after the defeat against Arabia was the first one that got up and threw the group. That speaks volumes that he enjoyed it, regardless of whether it may be his last World Cup or not. I told him to take it out of the game head, that he enjoys each game or training session. He feels good and comfortable with the team, he was enjoying himself at all times, he always had energy. He drew it from enthusiasm and enjoyment. That is what fills me with the most pride”.
“He came hurt and not well, and we had doubts about how much he could give us, if he was ready to do it to the best of his ability… But we were clear that he was going to play on the left. We thought that we could hurt them out there, they played with a line of 4 and a fifth defender. Putting Alexis (Mac Allister) on it, we made Koundé doubt and we left Ángel free because Dembelé was not going to return there or he would return late. And so it was, we told him in the talk. It was not necessary to try, but to explain it on the blackboard. He had already played several games on the left. He could do it, the essence of the team in the end did not change and it gave us the possibility that Nahuel (Molina) could attack on the right. He came out well and the truth was seen with all the batteries ”.
“We did it like any other party, we were convinced. There is the slogan that the finals are won and not played. We were convinced that we had to play it and that way we could win it. They physically were perhaps a point above and had to be prepared. Without thinking that it was the end of the world and it could drive us crazy or nervous, we prepared ourselves normally. The player already knew there was no reason to put more into him. He had to influence sports ”.
