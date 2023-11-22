Argentina cannot even rest on its greatest producer of joy, its soccer team. To the uncertainty over the economic and social scope of the adjustment announced by the president-elect, Javier Milei, which he will assume with inflation close to 150% annually left to him by the outgoing Peronist Government, the country added another dilemma 48 hours after the elections: Will Lionel Scaloni stop being the coach of the “Albiceleste”, the current world champion?

It is not an insignificant doubt for the country’s day-to-day life: you don’t eat football, but in Argentina you breathe it, it is its ministry of happiness, and Scaloni – along with Lionel Messi – its main ambassador. Without previous experience, the coach took over in 2018 and built the best cycle in the history of the team with three titles: the Copa América Brazil 2021, the Finalissima against the European champion (Italy, 2022) and, of course, the Qatar 2022 World Cup Of 66 games, Argentina won 48, tied 12 and lost 6, a triumphant architecture whose continuity was at risk, even after an epic triumph in a foreign rodeo in the great South American classic.

The Brazil-Argentina classic on Tuesday at the Maracaná stadium seemed like one more function on Messi’s farewell tour in the middle of a very long Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup: 18 dates to resolve six and a half places out of 10 participants. And yet, while the Argentine captain played injured and did not perform well until he asked for a change 30 minutes into the second half, it ended up being a night with triple attention, first in the stands, then on the playing field and finally – and fundamentally – at the press conference.

Another exercise of gratuitous violence by the Rio police on foreign fans at the Maracaná, in this case Argentine fans, which postponed the start of the match for 30 minutes – Messi led his players to the locker room as a form of protest – was followed by a result that In another case it would have been enough to label in red fiber: Argentina’s 1-0, with a header from Nicolás Otamendi, meant Brazil’s first defeat at the Maracaná in the history of the Qualifiers.

The goal was shouted in Buenos Aires and the rest of the country’s cities as goals are celebrated in the World Cups, with screams that can be heard dozens of meters away, but the contracts between the joy and Argentina seem to last little. While the players had just celebrated in front of their compatriots at the Maracaná – not all, because some fans had been taken to hospitals after the beating –, Scaloni did what he did not usually do until now: take center stage of the night, take it away to triumph.

Without anyone asking him, and being a coach who measures all his words, Scaloni chose to say about the end of the conference: “Now it’s time to do something important that I wanted to say, and that is to stop the ball, to start thinking. In this time, these players have given me a lot and I need to think a lot about what I am going to do. It’s not goodbye or anything else, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it’s difficult to continue and it’s difficult to continue winning, and these guys make it difficult. I’ll tell the president and the players later. This team needs a coach who has all the energy possible.” Then Scaloni got up from the table and left.

The curious thing was that the coach did not talk about the issue with the players or the leaders, neither in the locker room nor in the hotel, so it was clear that he chose to make a warning in public. To whom? is the question. Was it a coded message to the president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia, with whom the coach did not always have fine harmony? Or the players so that they do not lose their self-demand?

Another phrase from Scaloni on the night in Brazil went unnoticed. “It was a difficult week,” he said, and the first natural interpretation was the sporting splinters for the 0-2 defeat suffered last Thursday against Uruguay, at the Bombonera in Buenos Aires. However, after the coach’s surprising confession last night, one of the discussions turned to alleged splinters due to the political campaign that had also reached football.

In the hours before the presidential elections, the AFA played strongly against Milei – promoter of Public Limited Companies in football, a model prohibited in Argentina – and in favor of the official candidate, Sergio Massa, who has a good relationship with Tapia. As political analyst Carlos Pagni had said a few days ago, “Massa is trying through Tapia, the president of the AFA, to get some nod from Messi to his candidacy.” While the clubs came out in a chain to support the system of non-profit civil associations, in line with the AFA, Messi and the rest of the players did not make a political statement – ​​the only one was Lisandro Martínez, who gave it a “like” to a statement from players who opposed the SA.

The topic was in the air and, in the press conference prior to the match against Uruguay, Scaloni was asked about the SA. “I’m not getting into that,” he responded quickly. Beyond the journalistic exchange, was there any attempt by Tapia, just as he tried with Messi – according to Pagni – to add the coach to the political campaign in favor of Massa? If it existed, was it a sufficient reason to cause anger of such magnitude in Scaloni? In any case, what is clear is that the relationship between the president and the coach has been marked by tension for some time, not just in the last few hours.

A few weeks before the World Cup, Scaloni confronted Tapia because, in the middle of a tour of the United States, a party with loud music was not letting the team sleep. The renewal of the contract, after the success in the World Cup, lasted much longer than the president expected.

But beyond that distance from the authorities, the coach only referred to a question of sporting “energy,” of “a very high bar.” When Marcelo Bielsa resigned from the national team in 2004, he precisely mentioned that word, “I ran out of energy.” Did Scaloni warn that he has reached the ceiling of his cycle and that he will no longer be able to get the best out of the players?

With the national team without activity until March, when it will play a friendly against France or the Netherlands while waiting for the 2024 Copa América, the political-football relationship will continue this week: the AFA called an assembly for this Thursday so that the clubs can position themselves in against the SA, a way to mark the ground for Milei and Mauricio Macri, the former president of Argentina and Boca who has become a political partner of the elected candidate. The rejection is expected to win by 50 to 1 (the only vote against would be Talleres de Córdoba).

Later, in the Argentine summer, there will be an attempt by the players and leaders to convince Scaloni to defuse the bomb and remain in office. Argentina has been going through difficult times for some time now and those to come seem even more so. But on top of that, perhaps, he will have to face it without his greatest builder of joy in recent times.

