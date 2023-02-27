Only the confirmation remained and it came this Monday, when the official account of the Argentine team on Twitter triggered the message in the middle of the afternoon: Lionel Scaloni, the coach who guided the Albiceleste to the title in Qatar, will continue to lead the team. Under the direction of the 44-year-old coach, Argentina also won America 2021 and the Finalissima 2022.

On February 7, when asked by the press about the possible renewal of Scaloni as head of the Albiceleste coaching staff, the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, limited himself to answering: “We are used to giving good news, so wait for good news. We’re going to give it back.” After the title achieved on December 18, 2022, both parties expressed the idea of ​​maintaining the link on several occasions, although an official confirmation remained. In January, Scaloni announced in an interview that he hoped to sit down with Tapia and try to reach an agreement. “I have a good relationship, I thank him for the opportunity and when he goes we will announce what has to be,” he said.

Born in the small municipality of Pujato (Santa Fe province) in 1978, Scaloni made his debut at the helm of the Argentine team on September 8, 2018 and was confirmed in office two months later, amid criticism for his lack of experience. on the benches. Over time, the coach has established himself as one of the greatest in the history of the national team, which he has even dubbed the staggeredwinning the Copa América (2021), the Finalissima against Italy (2022) and the World Cup (2022), with a record of 37 wins, 15 draws and 5 losses.

As a footballer, he was a member of the Spanish Deportivo de La Coruña, Racing de Santander and Mallorca, the Argentines Newell’s Old Boys and Estudiantes de La Plata, the Italians Lazio and Atalanta, and the English West Ham.

