Lionel Scaloni had a positive look after the victory of the Argentine National Team against Paraguay. Although he admitted a problem with the wear of the footballers, who 72 hours before had played with Uruguay. The central point of his speech: Leo and two historical figures, Agüero and Di María, were worried about banking.

“What worries me today is the physical condition of the players, we came from playing two days ago. The truth the conditions were not the best to play. The team played a good game in the first half. In the second half there was a merit of Paraguay, for its physical condition, a team that had not played for days against another that played almost 48 hours ago. Even so, the National Team showed a good facet in the first half, there are things to improve as in all matches“he explained.

And he explained the ownership of the Flea despite the fact that it was said that he could jump minutes against the Guarani. “The reality is that Messi has been playing every game and it is very difficult not to count on himEven tired makes the difference. Today we did rotations, we believed that the fair ones. Luckily it went well and we got all three points. “

They asked him about Di María and Alejandro Gómez, two of the six footballers who started the tournament for the first time. “I am satisfied and happyThey continue to belong to the National Team, they are already in the generation in which we live together. They are good and can contribute. I want to add Sergio (Agüero), who made a huge effort, worked for the good team, he played a good game. “

It is not a detail: he decided to bank Kun despite the fact that he had not been asked about the performance of the new Barcelona footballer.

Scaloni during the match against Paraguay.

“I think Paraguay was in need, it was fresh. We, with fairly fair forces for having played recently. Those who entered were inactive. Papu and Sergio did an incredible job and were coming off inactivity. It goes a bit on that side that the team got together in the second half and tried not to create situations for us, “he added.

On the losses of the ball, he said: “It was because of fatigue, because of the bustle we have and the pressure exerted by Paraguay, which has fast players. But the National Team has footballers with good feet to correct.

And he admitted the possibility of a rotation in the last game of the group, against Bolivia, next Monday. “Now that we have the possibility and we are classified, it is an option. Although we always try to get them fresh, for the next game it may be. If not they will arrive very fair “, affirmed Scaloni.

“The games in which they scored us were due to specific situations, penalties, stopped balls. The squad is fine, the players worked well for the team. There are things to improve, the line for a good defensive base is this,” he said .



Lionel during the game against Paraguay.

“I think we are well, having qualified when there is one day left gives us peace of mind and we will regain strength. For this game we did not do training. This will give us strength to come together and draw conclusions for everything that comes,” added the coach.

In addition, he admitted that it is difficult for him to enjoy the games. “They are friction, difficult to play. They are played until the 90th minute and that makes you pay attention, but as far as possible we are enjoying it,” he said.

