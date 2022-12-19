Scaloni and Argentina against France: “This team is made to suffer”

L’Argentina and World Champion after beating the France, Messi has realized his dream pursued for 5 World Cups (in the wake of the legend of Maradona), but behind the triumph ofAlbicelestial there is the work of an outstanding architect Lionel Sebastian Scaloni, coach born almost by chance who won everything in the last year. “It can’t be that we’ve suffered so much, but this team is made to suffer and knows how to react to anything,” he said after winning the 2022 World Cup. And to think that the debut had been more complicated than ever with the defeat against Saudi Arabia: “I’m excited and proud of my team, after so much criticism now let’s enjoy the triumph because we deserved it. All thanks to my players, they are an incredible group”. Scaloni on fire in Pioli style: his Argentina played fast football, with pressing and great character. At times he put France in check in the final and only Mbappè’s flashes (as well as a couple of oversights in the penalty area) reopened a match conducted splendidly for eighty minutes. We see who is Scaloni, world champion coach of Argentina.

Who is Scaloni coach of Argentina world champion: El Toro of Lazio and Atalanta

Lionel Sebastian Scaloni was born in the city of Pujato, on May 16, 1978. Argentinian of Italian origins (he has dual passports) as a footballer he played as a right-back/midfielder (but he also played central defender and left winger) and was nicknamed El Toro (for physical strength and spirit shown on the pitch).

He began his career at the age of 16 playing in the Argentine football league with the Newell’s Old Boys, then moved to Estudiantes (in 1995) and two years later won the Under 20 World Cup with Argentina. His adventure in Europe began in the 1997/1998 season with the Deportivo La Corunawinning the Spanish Liga in 2000. Switch to West Ham in 2006, except after a few months return to Spain to Racing Santander.

In 2007 Scaloni arrives at Lazioin 2008 goes on loan to Majorca and returned to Rome in 2009. The first goal came in Serie A in 2012 (against Parma). A year later he goes to theAtalanta. In 2015 Scaloni becomes an observer of the Goddess.

With the Argentina national team he made seven appearances, one of which at Germany 2006 World Cup.

Who is Scaloni coach of Argentina world champion: from interim coach to Albiceleste coach who wins the Copa América

The career of staircases as a manager starts as Jorge Sampaoli’s assistant at Sevilla in October 2016 and then follows it as Argentina’s number two in 2017. When the technical commissioner is sacked (in 2018), he becomes the coach ad interim of the Seleccion: you gain confirmation in the Copa America 2019where it reaches the third place (losing to Brazil in the semifinals and then beating Chile) and that result earned him his appointment as coach until World Cup 2022 who will win. But first, in 2021, he leads theArgentina, to triumph in its fifteenth Copa América (after twenty-eight years) beating Brazil. Shortly before the championship in Qatar, in June 2022, the Selection beat 3-0 theMancini’s Italy (European champion) and wins the CONMEBOL-UEFA Champions Cup in the setting of Wembley Stadium. Under Scaloni, Argentina goes 36 consecutive games without defeat (second best unbeaten streak established by a national team, surpassed only by Mancio’s Italy with 37), interrupted on his debut at the World Cup against Saudi Arabia. A very small disappointment, canceled by the victory in the final against France.

Subscribe to the newsletter

