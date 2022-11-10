Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni stressed that the “legend” Lionel Messi, the leader of the “Tango”, is able to play the 2026 World Cup, and not only the 2022 World Cup, because of his high performance since the beginning of the season, with his French team, Paris Saint-Germain.

Scaloni told CNN Radio: The Qatar World Cup may be Messi’s last World Cup, but I hope it won’t be the last.

The “Radio and Television Monte Carlo Sport” network reported that Scaloni’s statement may come as a surprise to the Argentine fans, but Messi’s follower since the beginning of the season can fill him with optimism that this could happen, as the “flea” exploits his skills and capabilities with minimal effort, commensurate with With his age “35 years”, he is not required to do more than that, with evidence that his French club is committed to his presence in the team, and offered him to extend his contract for two more years, which means confidence in the possibility of his continuation for years to come.

Scaloni admitted that Messi is still useful for his country and for Argentine football, and he plays happy, and makes many of his countrymen happy as well.

He said: If we take care of him and keep him safe, he can actually continue for many years, because he is “required” not only by the Argentine people, but from the entire football world, even if he reaches 39 years of age in the 2026 World Cup.

Messi is looking forward to winning the first World Cup in his football career, in order to forget the failure of the 2014 World Cup final against Germany, and the early exit from the World Cup Russia 2018 at the hands of France.

Messi showed during the last friendly matches of the “Tango” team his readiness, as he played two matches, in which he scored 4 goals, and the Qatar World Cup may be the last for Messi, or he will confirm Scaloni’s words and continue until the World Cup 2026.

It is noteworthy that Messi suffered from some ankle pain recently, and his team did not participate in the last Lorient match in the French League, and he is likely to return to the team in the Auxerre match next Sunday.

When Scaloni was asked about the condition of the players selected for the World Cup, he said they are not in the best form now, and none of them have reached 100% of their readiness, but they will be in their best condition when the World Cup starts and the matches begin.