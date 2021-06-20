Barely two days passed since the good victory of the Argentine National Team 1-0 against Uruguay, last Friday. Very little time for the players’ physiques to recover one hundred percent, especially if the bustle of Playoff games is added to it. That is why Lionel Scaloni has not yet fully defined the team that will play against Paraguay on Monday at Mané Garrincha in Brasilia. Of course, he admitted that the entry of Sergio Agüero “is an option” in the attack.

“The rotation depends on the state in which the players are tomorrow. Tomorrow will be key and we will analyze so that the best players come out to play, without a doubt. We still have a base that if one or the other enters, we play in the same way. 28 can be headlines, “explained the coach of Argentina in the usual virtual press conference the day before each game.

And he added in the same direction: “More than the accumulation of games, the reality is that we played 48 hours ago. That is what worries the most, the rest of those who played on Friday. That is why we take some time to evaluate them. Those who go out on the pitch have to be the ones in the best conditions and, if not, a teammate should come out. “

Kun entered a few minutes against Chile in Rio de Janeiro but did not add a game against Uruguay. Photo: Reuters

Another indication he gave is that Leandro Paredes will return to the ring after resting on Friday. In fact, the Paris Saint Germain midfielder spoke before the coach and confirmed that he is already well from the blow that bothered him in the costal area. Scaloni, in this sense, did not rule out being able to join Paredes with Guido Rodríguez in the middle and that it is not one or the other: “It is a possibility that Leandro and Guido play, but there may also be other variants.”

The technician could make various modifications to all lines. The absences of Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolás González, with two blows, are a fact. Up there would be movements too. Who will accompany Lionel Messi? Will it be the Kun?

“Of course he has chances. Aguero is a player we love and who for different reasons has not played. We have opted for other options the other day to enter, but he is on the list and has his chances of playing. He is getting better every day and he is an option for tomorrow. ” Scaloni replied that, anyway, he also made a strong defense of Lautaro Martínez, who is going through a goal drought.

“I do not think it is a problem of the position. We are very satisfied with his work and with his performance. Lautaro knows the concept we have of him, we appreciate him and we love him. As long as I am the coach he will continue to be part of our base. No Lautaro worries me, “said the one born in Pujato.



Scaloni also backed Lautaro Martínez despite his goal drought. Photo: Reuters

Are so many variants based on the search for a starting team or are they part of the strategy against each rival? “There is a bit of everything. Those who follow the National Team know that there are players who arrived with just enough and we have to take care of them with the minutes. In other cases there are players who have gotten in well and that is why we give them minutes. The National Team It is so that they can demonstrate and that those who are better play, “replied Scaloni.

He also spoke about Messi and his leadership: “Since I was coach of the National Team, his leadership is always the same on the field. Outside he is a spectacular boy who always pulls the group. His leadership generates him on the field.”

Without showing the cards, the 43-year-old coach praised Eduardo Berizzo and his Paraguay: “They are a tough and difficult opponent for everyone. We have already played with them twice and it is complicated. They know who they play and they have a great coach. who I know. It’s a team that has offensive players and it’s uncomfortable for everyone. “

What will the eleven be for this Monday? Quite a mystery. With many doubts, the probable would be: Emiliano Martínez; Molina or Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Tagliafico or Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Rodríguez or Palacios; Lionel Messi, Martínez or Agüero and Angel Di María.