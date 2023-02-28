Scaloni outperformed Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

And the Argentine Football Association announced earlier today the extension of Scaloni’s contract until 2026.

Scaloni, who also led Argentina to win the Copa America in 2021, renewed his contract after a meeting in Paris on Monday with Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, to lead his country in the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. .

The 44-year-old Scaloni has been coaching Argentina since 2018, and during his reign the team returned to the podium after winning the 2021 Copa America in addition to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. .

Scaloni achieved a record 37 victories, 15 draws and five defeats in 57 matches with Argentina. .

Scaloni, who played for Argentine clubs Newell’s Old Boys, Italian Lazio and Spanish Mallorca, began his cooperation with the national team within the coaching staff of coach Jorge Sampaoli, who was dismissed from his post after Argentina’s exit from the round of sixteen of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. .

Scaloni said after winning the award, “I would like at the outset to thank everyone for this award, especially that it is voted by the players, and therefore it has a very great value.”.

He added, “I want to thank the players who helped us achieve glory by winning the World Cup. I thank everyone who gave me the opportunity to be coach of the Argentina national team.”