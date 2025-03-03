03/03/2025



Giovani lo Celso He has received the call from his selection despite the context of his injury that has been moving away from the group work with Betis for weeks and whenever he finishes recovering the mediapunta he will have to attend to said prelist for the qualifying duels of the 2026 World Cup that has been facilitated by the AFA in the last early morning of Sunday, and in which it is specified that once the final one will know if the definitive one will know if the definitive one will Those chosen to be part of the Argentine absolute in the break that will take place on the weekend that goes from 22 and 23 to 26, date of the second commitments, of this March. Only a few days before the celebration of a Sevillian derby against Sevilla whose date is to be determined, but that will surely be played at Benito Villamarín on the weekend of 30.

It is remembered that there will be LaLiga Ea Sports just the previous week, and as far as Betis is concerned, the Leganés will be measured in Butarque, and already later with the resumption of the domestic competition, and For that last date he hopes to be already At the disposal of Pellegrini, the Celso who was injured again this season in the middle of last February and that aims to be approximately optimal conditions just for the date on which Argentina will have to play the South American Qualifiers with two simple meetings for the current world champion, which has its pass practically tied and in a loose manner.

Specifically, and always in case the albiceleste coach, ScaloniI definitively call it in that final list, Lo Celso will have to play two meetings with Argentina: one in front of Uruguay from 00.30 of March 22 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, and the other against Brazil, on 26 to 01.00 in the morning, already in that first hour on Wednesday, in the Monumental Stadium that is owned by River. One at home therefore and the second at home for a celso who continues to recover in Seville with Betis.

These are the classifications prior to the World Cup in which those of Scaloni and the former Germán Pezzella are placed at the moment In the first place in the group with 25 points, five above those that Uruguay looks; Next rival of the combined that leads Messi and who also hopes to belong to a World Cup more Celso. Brazil is fifth in that group of which six selections will achieve the World Cup ticket whose celebration will be distributed by the United States, Canada and Mexico 2026 while the seventh must go to a repesca phase to reach the great international football event.