After the very suffered qualification to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 after the victory against Poland 2-0, Argentina will face Australia, which finished second in Group D, for a place in the next round. Scaloni’s team arrives with high spirits after consecutive victories against Mexico and the aforementioned European team. Now, a new World Cup “begins” and the albiceleste will face the Socceroos.
“Australia is a good team. This is football, you have to put aside the theoretical favoritism and play. The proposal will be similar, with some nuances.” The Argentine coach began his response with this sentence after being asked about the game of the oceanic team. In addition, he remarked that he will wait to see the conditions in which Ángel di María is in to decide the team that will jump onto the field but that is an option to repeat the same starting eleven who jumped onto the field of play against the Europeans.
He emphasized the difficulty that this World Cup is having due to the few days of rest between matches but especially this time since there will only be 48 hours of rest between the game with Poland and Australia. In addition, he highlighted, with a laugh, the attitude of the Bangladeshi fans who are crazy about the performance of the albiceleste.
He remarked that the argentinian team will leave every last drop of sweat for the shirt albiceleste and will represent the country in the best way. He made special mention of the presence of the Argentine fans in Qatar that make the players feel as if they were playing in Argentina.
Prior to the words of the Argentine coach, Rodrigo dePaul He was chosen by the team to represent the players in the run-up to the match with Australia for the round of 16. The midfielder, with a present at Atlético de Madrid, highlighted the hierarchy in the middle of the field that the albiceleste team has and, when he was consulted about the game of the oceanic, he commented that the Argentine National Team expect a match similar to the one that occurred with Poland because they will be deployed and waiting to counterattack. Finally, he stressed that the team was able to react in the best way after the loss against Saudi Arabia and that their performance has gone from “lower to higher” thanks to the confidence of the coaching staff.
