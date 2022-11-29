In the run-up to the key and defining match against Poland for Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni had the last contact with the press at the mandatory FIFA conference that takes place the day before the match. Argentina finds itself with the obligation to get the three points so as not to depend on anyone in order to qualify for the round of 16 and in case of winning, the Albiceleste would go on to the next round as the leader and would avoid the clash with France .
“We will start the game the way we have been playing. Poland not only has players who are strong from above, they also have very good, fast, technical footballers.” With this phrase, the coach of the National Team opened his press conference in which he made clear the level of the rival he will face in tomorrow.
The American champion coach highlighted that the victory against Gerardo Martino’s team was a very important injection of spirits after the painful defeat in the World Cup debut against Saudi Arabia and remarked that the group is eager to face this key duel against Poland to continue in the World Cup.
In addition, he was asked about the possibility that Enzo Fernandez, author of a great goal against Mexico, will start tomorrow and he replied: “Has a chance to playlike the others” and assured that he has not decided on the starting eleven for the match against the Europeans. He was also consulted by Paulo Dybala and his situation after his absence in the first two presentations and commented that it was a tactical decision to leave the Roma player on the substitute bench.
Before Lionel Scaloni’s words, Lisandro Martínez was in charge of speaking with the media and the Manchester United defender who is emerging as one of the starters in the team commented that “Poland is a very tough opponentDefensively they are very solid and they have very important players” and that defensive positioning is very important when having to face a star like Robert Lewandowski. In addition, he remarked that the team responded to the pressure they had in the duel with Mexico and that they feel the support of the Argentine public in these difficult times.
It will be a defining match for Lionel Scaloni’s team and this group of players who brought glory back to the Argentine National Team after so many years without having lifted an official title.
#Scaloni #preview #Argentina #Poland #Qatar #World #Cup #change #scheme
Leave a Reply