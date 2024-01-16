London (Reuters)

Argentine media reported that Lionel Scaloni will remain coach of the Argentine national team until at least the end of the Copa America Football Cup next summer, when the national team will defend its title.

This news comes after the President of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia, met with Scaloni to discuss the program of upcoming friendly matches for the national team in China before the continental championship, which will be held from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

Gaston Idol, a sports journalist at the TYC Sports station in Argentina, said in a comment on social media: “Lionel Scaloni will remain in the Argentine national team and will lead it until the Copa America. This will certainly be officially confirmed within the next few days.”

Scaloni cast doubt on his future last November when Argentina beat Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifiers, saying: “Moving forward is complicated, and continuing to win is complicated.”

The 45-year-old coach took over the team in 2018 and led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, its first major title since the 1986 World Cup, and its third world title in Qatar the following year.