The Argentine soccer coach, Lionel Scaloni, confirmed that the Albiceleste captain, Lionel Messi, asked him for the change at the end of the second half and who will undergo studies this Friday to find out if he suffers any type of injury.

“He asked me for the change. If not, I won’t take it out. It’s obvious. Later we will evaluate to see what he has, but he asked for the change,” said the Argentine coach at the press conference after the match that Albiceleste won 1-0 to Ecuador at the start of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

On whether his participation in the duel against Bolivia, corresponding to the second day of the qualifiers, is in doubt, Scaloni replied that “tomorrow they will do studies” and that if these are favorable “he will play” in La Paz. “If it’s not right, we’ll see what we do. We’ll see. It’s all very recent,” he commented.

About tonight’s rival, Scaloni commented that Ecuador “is a good team” that, in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, “made things difficult for the Netherlands.”

“I’ll take the game we played, with the attitude of the players, with the desire to continue winning. That’s basic in football: not rest on your laurels,” explained the Argentine coach, who turned five years in charge this Thursday of the national team.

“When I started, I didn’t know that I was going to be there for five years, exactly. It seems like it was recently, there were difficult moments and, if you remember that, you realize that time has passed. You improve with experience and games” , indicated about the time he has been in charge of the Albiceleste bench, in which he won the Copa América 2021, the Finalissima 2022 and the World Cup.

Argentina added three points tonight after beating Ecuador 1-0, with a goal from Messi and this Friday he will resume work with a view to the duel against Bolivia, which will take place in La Paz on Tuesday the 12th.

EFE