A little less than a month after the consecration of the Argentine team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, coach Lionel Scaloni broke the silence in an interview with El Partidazo de Cope, in Spain. The DT questioned his continuity, did not rule out leading the Spanish team and had words of pure praise for Lionel Andrés Messi.
Next, we review their statements, topic by topic.
“I hope to sit down with “Chiqui” Tapia and see if we reach the agreement we want. That’s the idea. I don’t know the day I’m going to travel. I am with the family and enjoying these days”, he claimed. And he expanded: “I have the best relationship with the president of the AFA. I thank him for the opportunity he gave me to lead the team. When I go, we will announce what it has to be, ”he assured. The reality is that Tapia had announced a renewal that has not reached this far.
“At some point the time will come to lead a club ”he affirmed, but at the same time he was open to directing another selected one, since he likes to be with his children at home on a day-to-day basis for a long time and nowadays his work allows it.
“I would train the Spanish National Team. Why not? It is my second home. I am in love with being here, with how they treat me. Any Argentine would say the same”. It should be noted that Scaloni is based in Mallorca, where he lives with his wife and children.
Scaloni once again cataloged Messi as the “best player in history”, and spoke about how to manage him. “Training Messi is not difficult, on the contrary. At a technical level nothing can be corrected, they decide. Tactically, it is explained to him like any player”, he added.
“At the time we were going to assume, we told Messi. He laughed, he was happy. He told us that he wanted us to go barbaric and I told him that we were waiting for him ”he added.
“The captain always has the last word. I speak and then they meetthe eleven that go out onto the field and the captain speaks as always. I am not part of that, it is their moment and it is unique. It is the top moment for a player”, ended on that subject.
Finally, Scaloni surprised by assuring that he did not see the game against France again: “I have not seen the final again. I have it clear in my head, but I have not seen it again”. When he was consulted about the shooting of Kolo Muani in the last minute of the match, which was heroically stopped by Emiliano Martinez with his foot, he affirmed: “I have seen Dibu’s save several times. If I see her again, she may come in”culminated.
