Scalo Romana: the new emerging fashion district of Milan

A is born new fashion district in Milan: the headquarters of the luxury brandsin fact, they move en masse to the Scalo Romana. Through a urban redevelopment programthe area to the south of the city, developed around via Ripamonti, where the future will arise Olympic Village and which already hosts the Prada Foundationis turning into a fashion hub.

From Moncler to LVMH and Golden Goose, all in Scala Romana

Moncler has chosen the area as the new location of its own headquarters. It is a 38 thousand square meter structure, which will bring together the current three headquarters of the fashion house in a single space. The agreement with Convivio, the main developer of the neighborhood, will last 15 years. Furthermore, the same area hosts the management offices of Lvmh beauty and Golden Goose. Lvmh Italia has brought together its brands in two floors of Building D of the complex Symbiosis, signing a ten-year lease agreement with Convivio. The new headquarters is designed by Prism, it covers 4 thousand square meters with a large garden terrace. The Golden Goose headquarters was designed by ML Architecture. Externally it has the appearance of two intersecting black parallelepipeds, for a total surface area of ​​almost 5 thousand square metres.

Jil Sander and Marni also head to the new fashion district

Within three years, too Jil Sander and Marni they will move to the former industrial site of the pharmaceutical group Boehringer in via Lorenzini. A project made possible by an agreement between Coima Sgr, owner of the property, e Red Circlethe real estate investment company of Renzo Rossoowner of the group Otb, a company to which Jil Sander and Marni belong. THE jobsstarted in 2022, will end in 2025predict the redevelopment of the former industrial site: approximately 20 thousand square meters in total, partly intended for the two brands.

Rosso: “We are aiming for an area that will be a future luxury hub”

“Milan – comments Renzo Rosso – is in great excitement for the preparation of 2026 Olympics. The largest fashion and luxury companies in the world are moving their headquarters to this city, which is bidding to become the world capital of fashion. Our group decided to continue on focus on Milan with the construction of two very high profile headquarters, which will be built in aarea symbol of the international development of the city, future luxury hub“.

