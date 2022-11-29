Maneuver, 17bn less in three years for pensioners. The admission

There maneuver government seems finally ready for the latest filingsnever labor unions raise doubts about covers financial. The impression of the social partners – we read in Repubblica – is that the government have made cash with the pensions to cover one maneuver already two-thirds funded in deficit. Switching from brackets to brackets to adjust allowances to the cost of living subtracts 1 from pensioners in 3 years7 billion of the 47 billion provided by the indexation restored by Dragons. The current government is not hiding and in the explanatory report to the maneuver it admits, twice, that that of Dragons it was a “more favorable mechanism”. The other social security chapter that creates very strong perplexities is Option Woman.

Maneuver, Woman Option dismantled: at 60 with relatives to look after

The government – continues Repubblica – puts three stakes so strict that only 2,900 female workers will be able to use it 2023 (against 17,000 this year): just 21 million allocated. Audience, according to experts, overestimated why do you go out to 60 years only if caregivers (with relatives to look after), 74% disabled or fired or employees of companies in crisis. The exit age is lowered to 59 years old with one son oa 58 years with at least two children. In the case of fired or employed in companies in crisis, it can be left at 58 without having to have children, the only exception to the new rigidities. Since 2008 they have benefited from Option Donna 180 thousand female workerssays the Technical report on the maneuver, accepting a cut until the 30% of the check for the imposition of the recalculation of contributions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

