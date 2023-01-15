Insider Shpeshal Nick reported a decidedly tasty rumor, fearing the return Of Scale boundXbox One exclusive title canceled by Microsoft during processing for development problems admitted by the developers themselves.

According to what was heard from Shpeshal Nick, Microsoft and Platinum Games they would be negotiating the return of the game, even if it is not known in what form. In the event that the indiscretion is confirmed, a repetition of what had been done for Xbox One seems unlikely to us, given that many graphic resources would simply be inadequate after so many years.

Also because we imagine that, if development resumes, it would take a long time before we see the game, which could even jump over to the next generation or arrive in the last years of the current one. So of ours we think most likely a complete restart of developmentperhaps starting from the same ideas.

Obviously there is no need to take anything for granted, despite the recognized reliability of Shpeshal Nick. Scalebound, as far as we know, remains a canceled project, as well as one of the most traumatic moments in Xbox history.