All the logistics were finalized yesterday by the leaders and producers of corn and wheat in Sinaloa for focus strongly today on the Pemex plant in Topolobampowhich they will take to pressure the federal and state government to guarantee a price of 7,000 pesos for a ton of corn and 8,000 for wheat. Trucks for transportation, machinery, and private units will be used by men from the fields for this action, which some consider very risky due to the possibility of repression and legal consequences, but which they have no choice because of the marketing and price plan presented to them call it a failure. Baltazar Hernández, Baltazar Valdez, Miguel Ángel López Miranda, Gumaro López, Arnoldo Verdugo, Marte Vega, among others, will win the ticket with all the risks. That is if nothing else happens at the last minute.

With this the “strong actions” that wheat producers already have in Baja California and Sonora are extended, who are waiting for what is defined today at the meeting of the National Chamber of the Wheat Milling Industry with the coordinator of Sader, Santiago Arguello. The result of the same, especially the price of crystalline wheat, Arguello and a representative of the industrialists will make them known to the wheat growers tomorrow in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, and on Thursday to those of Baja California, where the Municipal Palace of Mexicali has been taken. A meeting with Sinaloa is not contemplated, but apparently they are the same conditions.

What happened over the weekend in Baja California It should be taken as a warning of how far the farmers’ discontent can go if there is no dialogue to solve the problem. The wheat growers of that state, in the midst of despair due to the lack of certainty for the commercialization of the cereal, the producers took over the State Congress and During a protest in Mexicali, they beat the Secretary for Farming and Food Security, Juan Manuel Meléndrez. This week the course of the movement will be known. Everything depends on the response of the industrialists and the federal government

With a lot of empathy, José Alfonso Acedo Sánchez, president of the Campesino Committee 13 in Mocorito, recognized the work that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya is doing to benefit the agricultural sector in the commercialization of grains. However, he did not let it pass that this is a serious issue, since producers are an unprotected sector which is still waiting for public policies to be implemented in its favor. Therefore, he made it clear that a little more effort from the governor is needed to really support the sector.

In view of an international market that is in uncertainty due to the economic crisis they face, the Mango exporters from the southern state will begin packing the fruit for export this week. Most of the boxes are sent to the United States, a country that is having a hard time economically and that could affect the prices of the fruit that is cut in the orchards of the municipalities of Mazatlán, Rosario and Escuinapa.

Faced with this panorama, the large Sinaloan exporters will face each other, who are already ready to generate more than 10,000 jobs that will mobilize 3 million boxes of mangoes from exportation.

