Nynomic AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007. The shares are currently listed in the Scale segment.

Please briefly describe your company’s business model!

Nynomic AG is a leading international manufacturer of products for permanent, non-contact and non-destructive optical measurement technology. The products and services of the Nynomic Group are based on a wide range of intelligent sensors for measuring optical radiation and smart technologies for data acquisition, processing and evaluation. They can be scaled into different areas of application and, due to their good adaptability to the customer’s processes, represent a high increase in efficiency and high customer benefit. Miniaturization, digitization, automation – Nynomic consistently uses the constant technological change as the basis for medium-term above-average growth compared to the market.

The Nynomic Group has a clear marketing concept as a full-service provider from the component to the solution and is thus able to serve profitable end markets in the sense of a one-stop shop from the development of an individual measurement solution to production and integration into customer-specific processes . The company focuses its business on three high-growth markets: Life Science with a focus on medical technology, Green Tech with applications in the fields of agriculture and environmental technology, and Clean Tech with very diverse fields of application in the entire industrial sector, for example in the transportation sector. In these three business segments, Nynomic is resiliently positioned with a balanced portfolio. The customer-specific problem-solving skills in combination with a high quality standard result in close customer loyalty and long-term contracts.

Nynomic is globally positioned with independent brands and subsidiaries with around 425 employees.



How have sales and profits developed in recent years?

Nynomic AG can look back on a very dynamic and profitable development in the past few years. After a slight weakening in 2019, the 2020 financial year will be characterized by a significant increase in sales and earnings. With its diversified product and customer structure, the Nynomic Group has a stable foundation and, thanks to its high level of competence and innovative strength, has established a strong market position.



What can be expected for the future in terms of growth and acquisitions?

The demand for technologically high-quality, non-contact and miniaturized measurement technology is increasing. Thanks to its innovative expertise and high solution competence in the field of spectroscopy-based measurement and analysis solutions, the Nynomic Group has above-average growth prospects in promising future markets and a wide variety of fields of application. With its global sales network, the company is strategically ideally positioned to identify future fields of application and to steadily expand its share in growing international target markets. Even in a turbulent environment, Nynomic can assert itself well with its strategy based on continuity and growth by strengthening its own product developments and consistently investing in future areas with attractive growth potential.



For the Nynomic Group, the stability and sustainability of the business model and the diversification strategy with regard to products, applications and markets that have been pushed in recent years are paying off. The basis for sustainable and dynamic business development is the consistent focus on a balanced relationship between organic and inorganic growth. Nynomic AG uses its comfortable net cash position to actively advance the buy-and-build strategy. In this way, disproportionate growth, increasing synergy effects and a strengthening of the competitive quality should be achieved in the future.



