EQS Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2006. The shares are currently listed in the Scale segment. Börse Online in conversation with EQS Group AG.

Please briefly describe your company’s business model!

The EQS Group is an international cloud provider of regulatory technologies (RegTech) in the areas of corporate compliance and investor relations.

Several thousand companies around the world use the EQS Group’s solutions to meet complex compliance requirements, minimize risks and communicate transparently with stakeholders.

The products of the EQS Group are bundled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT (SaaS).

How have sales and profits developed in recent years?

While sales have grown double-digit annually in the past, EBITDA was characterized by the largest investment program in the company’s history, “EQS Cloud 2020”. With the expiry of the investment program in 2020, double-digit EBITDA margins will be generated again.



What can be expected for the future in terms of growth and acquisitions?

The EQS Group benefits from the megatrends of increasing digitization, regulation and globalization. The aim is to increase sales to 100 million by 2025 with EBITDA margins of at least 30%.



