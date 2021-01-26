Deutsche Rohstoff AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 2010. The shares are currently listed in the Scale segment. Börse Online in conversation with Deutsche Rohstoff AG.

Please briefly describe your company’s business model!



Deutsche Rohstoff (ISIN DE000A0XYG76) identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits, especially in North America, Australia and Europe. Our focus is on developing oil and gas projects in the United States. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete our portfolio. We have extensive experience in resource exploration, development and production. In the USA we have successfully developed a total of over 100 oil wells in the past few years. In Australia we operated a gold mine and a tungsten mine.

Since going public in 2010, we have placed three bonds and one convertible bond with a total volume of over 200 million euros. Over half of this has already been repaid on time with interest. Much of it even before the due date. During this period, we were able to sell seven projects with total proceeds of around 330 million US dollars, generating a total of around 80 million euros in profit before taxes for the group.

How have sales and profits developed in recent years?

After sales of 41 million euros in 2019, we had expected sales to double in 2020 due to a planned drilling program. In the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, we decided not to sell our valuable oil reserves at rock bottom prices and cut back a large part of our production. Oil quantities not extracted can easily go into production at a later point in time, which is why we can orientate ourselves on oil prices when extracting oil. Sales for 2020 are therefore expected to be at the previous year’s level at 37-40 million euros. With oil prices normalizing, we will also be able to raise our production again and thus increase sales again. We expect EBITDA, which is important for us, to be in a range of 23-26 million euros for 2020, which is above the previous year’s EBITDA of 23 million euros. Our net loss this year of $ 15-18 million was due to an impairment charge on our oil production facilities and a write-down on an equity position.



What can be expected for the future in terms of growth and acquisitions?

In the first half of this year, our Bright Rock Energy holding was able to acquire a package of approx. 111 square kilometers in the oil-friendly state of Wyoming, USA. The purchase price was based only on the five existing boreholes, while over 100 boreholes are still possible in the area. From oil prices of USD 50 / barrel, these wells offer the possibility of a significant increase in production.



Our important Wolfram investment Almonty reached an important milestone at the beginning of December 2020 with the signing of the project financing for the Wolfram Mine in Sangdong, South Korea, by the German KfW-IPEX. Tungsten concentrates are to be produced in Sangdong from 2022. Our participation is about to become the largest tungsten producer outside of China for the next few decades.



Deutsche Rohstoff is solidly financed with cash and cash equivalents of 39.4 million euros as of September 30, 2020 and is well positioned for further growth. Good opportunities are currently seen on the market to position oneself for an upturn in the raw materials market through investments and assets. Not only do oil and gas values ​​in the USA play a role, other raw materials are also monitored and evaluated for further strategic orientation.



