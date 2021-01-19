Cliq Digital AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since April 2008. The shares are currently listed in the Scale segment. Börse Online in conversation with Cliq Digital AG.

1. Please briefly describe your company’s business model!

CLIQ Digital is a leading digital lifestyle company, providing consumers with digital entertainment with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content in more than 30 countries around the world. The head office is in Düsseldorf, further offices are in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Florida. CLIQ employs more than 100 people from almost 30 different nations.

CLIQ is a long-standing and successful expert in digital marketing and offers niche products for the mass market at competitive prices.

CLIQ Digital’s customers tend to be price-conscious and have a preference for their local programs, films and series in their native language. They appreciate the high level of user-friendliness: up to five family members can easily choose from five different entertainment categories and enjoy the wide range of CLIQ offers. Hollywood blockbusters are also on offer.



The great growth potential and future-oriented product development paired with many years of know-how distinguish CLIQ Digital in particular.



2. How have sales and profits developed in recent years?

Operationally, the company continues to see clearly profitable growth with high dynamics. In 2020, the management expects consolidated sales of more than € 105 million and an EBITDA of more than € 15 million. As a result, sales and EBITDA will have grown by an average of more than 34% and 96% annually since 2018 and the EBITDA margin doubled to more than 14%.



The success factors include an up-to-date and broad media library with high-quality content as well as the conversion of marketing purchasing away from affiliate partners to a dedicated team, which now buys advertising space directly from Google, Facebook and Co. This made it possible to use the marketing expenses in a much more efficient and targeted manner. CLIQ first initiated this change in the USA, which led to a significant increase in sales and earnings there. The approach was recently rolled out in Europe.



3. What can be expected for the future in terms of growth and acquisitions?

One of the biggest growth drivers in 2021 will continue to be the all-in-one offer – both in the CLIQ-branded and in the unbranded, unbranded version. After the DACH region, All-in-One with the CLIQ brand will be rolled out further in Europe, first in Great Britain and then in France. In the future, other CLIQ countries will benefit from the CLIQ-branded portal.



CLIQ offers access to high-quality content from five entertainment categories as a subscription model in just one portal at a low price. The focus is on continuously enlarging the media catalog, better entertaining the members and rolling out the all-in-one concept in Europe and in other CLIQ Digital regions. The further development of the offer follows technological trends (such as larger bandwidths, more intelligent devices) and customer needs.



CLIQ Digital has set itself ambitious goals with promising potential returns. Management continually and carefully reviews the markets for value-adding acquisition opportunities, primarily in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.



“It is always said that Germany has no Google, no Facebook, no Amazon, no Netflix. That’s right. But it has CLIQ, for example. Price increase since the beginning of the year: 400 percent. That creates no value from the Dax, the M-Dax or the Tec-Dax. ” (Source: Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, October 26, 2020).



Source: BÖRSE ONLINE