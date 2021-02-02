2G Energy AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007. The shares are currently listed in the Scale segment. Börse Online in conversation with 2G Energy AG.

Please briefly describe your company’s business model!

The 2G Energy AG group of companies is a leading international manufacturer of systems for decentralized energy supply. With the development, production and technical installation as well as the digital network integration of combined heat and power plants, the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growing market of highly efficient combined heat and power systems (CHP systems). Service and maintenance are another important performance criterion. The product range particularly includes CHP systems in the range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with natural gas, biogas, other lean gases and hydrogen. Worldwide, over 6,500 installed 2G systems in various applications supply a wide range of customers from companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, public utilities and municipalities with electrical and thermal energy.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions increasingly important. This includes the increasing demand for energy with the simultaneous need to use natural resources sparingly. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-friendly than conventional methods of energy generation, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is used as fuel. The 2G power plants can compensate the production fluctuations of wind and solar power plants as required and thus represent a backbone technology of future supply concepts. 2G customers consequently benefit from economically and ecologically highly advantageous innovations that enable quick amortization and extensive added value.

2G is steadily expanding its technology leadership through continuous research and development work both in gas engine technology for natural gas, hydrogen and biogas applications and in specific software development. Furthermore, the digitization systematically implemented by 2G in the future electricity market design of the energy transition in conjunction with producers from sun and wind, biogas and natural gas is an indispensable, system-relevant element and represents a high market entry barrier for competitors.

2G has around 700 employees who work at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America and in five other European locations. Overall, the company is active in more than 50 countries and generated sales of around EUR 236 million in the 2019 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock exchange since 2007. The 2G Energy share (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) is included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The share capital amounts to 4,430,000 euros, divided into 4,430,000 shares. As of June 30, 2020, the company’s founders Christian Grotholt and Ludger Gausling held 52.3% of the shares, the free float was 47.7%.

How have sales and profits developed in recent years?

In recent years, 2G has been able to continuously increase both sales and earnings. Sales revenues have increased steadily since 2013 (126.1 million euros) by approx. 10% per year in 2019, the group turnover was 236.4 million euros. The EBIT margin improved from 2.5% to 6.5% in the same period.

What can be expected for the future in terms of growth and acquisitions?

By the year 2024, 2G intends to achieve sales of around EUR 300 million with an EBIT margin of around 10% through organic growth.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Ingo Janssen

UBJ. GmbH

House of Economy – Kapstadtring 10

D – 22297 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

[email protected]

Website: www.2-g.de

https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/2g-energy-ag



Source: BÖRSEONLINE