It did not go well for the Polish tourist who, in defiance of the ban, ventured to the top of the sacred temple of Kukulcan, in Mexico. The archaeological site of Mayan origin is one of the most visited places in the country. The tourist scaled the temple to be photographed from below but was escorted by locals and other tourists equally outraged by the patron’s behaviour. One man even went so far as to hit him on the head with a stick. The Polish tourist was fined 5,000 pesos and was held in police custody for 12 hours.



00:49