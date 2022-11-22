Genoa – It was Simone Scalamandrè acquitted on appeal, the 22-year-old young man accused of killing his father Pasquale together with his brother Alessio in Genoa, for whom the 21-year sentence was instead confirmed. The crime was committed on August 10, 2020. The first instance judges had sentenced Simone to 14 years. The murder had taken place in the San Biagio district, on the outskirts of Genoa.

The victim was under investigation for ill-treatment of the boys’ mother and that day she went home to ask her eldest son to drop the charges against her for the trial that would take place shortly thereafter. The man had been attacked by his children and hit many times with a rolling pin and other objects. Alessio and Simone Scalamandrè were accused of voluntary homicide in competition, aggravated by the kinship bond.

The Court of Assizes, presided over by Judge Massimo Cusatti, in calculation of the sentence of the younger of the two brothers had applied article 114 of the penal code which refers to the “minimum contribution” of the accused in the commission of a crime in competition, one of the few extenuating circumstances that allows the sentence to be significantly reduced, as requested by Simone’s lawyer, Nadia caulked.