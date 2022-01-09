Sicily: dirty Scala dei Turchi, white marl cliff

Vandals have defaced the white marl of the Scala dei Turchi in Realmonte, in the province of Agrigento, with red paint and plaster dust, the unique and beautiful cliff overlooking the sea, destination for tourists and naturalists from all over the world and often the background of the adventures of the Inspector Montalbano. The public prosecutor, Luigi Patronaggio, has opened an investigation file against unknown persons for damage to assets having landscape value. The carabinieri acquired the images of the video surveillance system. To smear the cliff, a powder that dissolves in water was also used to paint exteriors. The Prosecutor has ordered examinations on the material and investigations on the resale of used materials.

On the case, La Stampa proposes an analysis: “The presumably temporary staining of yesterday plastically sanctions the end of a period of free use allowed, in the final analysis, by the abandonment of this and other natural wonders of our country. the pink beach of Budelli (alla Maddalena), which today must be protected from undue withdrawals by tourists through quota entrances and personal checks, so also at the Scala dei Turchi the first measure to be taken is to circumscribe the area and monitor it throughout the year and then to intensify controls and impose suitable behavior during the summer.