Scala dei Turchi in Elon Musk: the crazy idea of ​​the owner

The splendid “Scala dei Turchi” ends at auction. For sale one of the beaches most famous and envy of all the world. The cliff formed by white stairways designed by nature a stone’s throw from Valley of the Temples it will be awarded to the highest bidder by a court. For this the owner has decided to make a specific appeal. It will run off– reads the Corriere della Sera – launches the challenge: “It was not enough to tell the Regionto the Municipality of Realmonte and to the public bodies concerned “We give it to you“. Because they have arrived only promises. Without doing anything. And, after a year, worry about one season which announces itself as a assault to the steps della Scala, we put it up for auctionfirst appealing to Elon Musk because if he buys it, protect her and you use it to the fullest … “.

The restlessness – continues the Corriere – snaps in front of hundreds of tourists that every day encircle the stepsas Sciabarrà notes: “The stalemate also worries us why we fear for responsibilities that can derive from so much indifference. We don’t have the strength to manage the flow safely so that nobody gets hurt“. Because Elon Musk? “If the Sicilian institutions are not capable, someone like Musk is welcome. Provided that make it usable for free as we have always done. Musk could earn it in image. By relinquishing the site for advertising or other ai fashion greats, for instance. Sure, not to build a kiosk or a inn“.

Read also:

Polls: the Democratic Party, by reabsorbing Art.1, exceeds FdI and becomes the first party

Lombardia 2023: Sala disappears, Cottarelli opens. But it is quarrel between M5S and Action

Lavrov case in Zona Bianca, Brindisi: “I would do it again immediately: it’s my job”

Pope: “I want to go to Moscow to meet Putin. A little provoked by NATO”

Bonus of 200 euros per person. Single-income households are discriminated against

Perrino at 2 pm: “I support the Police: we give them the appropriate means”

Johnson in the Ukrainian Parliament promises 355 million in military aid. VIDEO

BPER Banca, call for tenders for educational projects aimed at young people

CDP Immobiliare, inauguration of a social housing for inclusion

Re-Party-Amo, Intesa Sanpaolo and Jova Beach Party together for the environment