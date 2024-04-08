Scala: appointment of superintendent is postponed, Sala proposes extension

The nomination is postponed expected this morning of the new superintendent of Teatro alla Scala of Milan, topic on the agenda of the meeting of board of directors, which has just ended. The accredited hypothesis of Fortunato Ortombina that from La Fenice he should arrive at La Scala as Dominique Meyer's successor remains more than valid.

Waiting for the opinion of the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano

According to what we understand, everything was postponed by the proposal made to the councilors by the mayor Beppe Sala, who is also president of the foundation that controls the theater, to extend by one year – until 2026 – the Meyer's mandate and the musical director Riccardo Chailly, both expiring in February 2025. the Board of Directors would have agreed with the proposal, without however proceeding to the vote. The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, will also have to express his opinion on this.