Genoa – “This was a trial against us, in which they didn’t want to listen to all the witnesses. A conspiracy? It’s a formula that you mention, we won’t comment… There can be no justice after such a trial“. So Graziano Scagni and Antonella Zarri, parents of Alberto, the 42-year-old man who killed his thirty-four-year-old sister Alice on May 1, 2022 outside her house in Genoa Quinto. The Court of Justice’s ruling is expected in a few hours. assizes, after last week the prosecutor Paola Crispo had asked for a life sentence.

“Maneuvered experts”

The attack by the family members, just before the verdict, is as irregular as it is harsh. “In this matter we have seen experts who worked conscientiously, others manipulated. A partial truth is being reconstructed, they did not want to listen to all the people. And we want to say one thing, even if it may seem provocative: thank you Italian justice, thank you 112 “. The references are to the conflicting expert reports on the killer’s state of mental health and to the lack of intervention by the police after the repeated alarms of the family about the deterioration of Alberto’s condition.