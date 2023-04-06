Genoa – Antonella Zarri, the mother of Alberto Scagni, the man who killed her sister Alice last May 1 under the woman’s house in Quinto, wrote an open letter in very strong tones addressed to his son-in-law Gianluca Calzona, Alice’s husband.

Alberto was indicted Tuesday on charges of voluntary homicide aggravated by cruelty and premeditation as well as by the insidious weapon (the knife hidden inside a bag, ed). Zarri decided to write after Gianluca Calzona, through his lawyer Andrea Vernazza, filed a civil action claiming that Alberto was fully capable of understanding and wantingas stated by the prosecution. For the judge’s expert he is semi-firm, but capable of standing in court, while for the parents and the defense he would be totally incapable.

In the letter, Zarri reconstructs the evening of the murder, accusing Calzona of not having intervened to save Alice. “You didn’t even call 113”, he writes among other things. A circumstance, this, to be verified. For what has been learned so far from the investigationThe night she died, Alice went out telling her husband to stay at home because she would have thought of talking to her brother. Calzona himself, among other things, said he called 112 as soon as he realized the situation.

“What’s the point – concludes Zarri, turning again to his son-in-law – to blame everything on Alberto by deliberately ignoring what is known perfectly? Graziano and I, while you were at home, were holding on to the telephone in the desperate and vain request for police intervention. The only ones who could have avoided this immense pain for all of us. We are not asking for Alberto’s freedom but only that he be treated so that he cannot harm anyone else.”

Informed of the letter, Calzona’s lawyer has not yet intervened.