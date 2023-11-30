Genoa – They always remain Alberto Scagni’s condition is serious, the Genoese convicted of killing his sister Alice and in prison in Sanremo for almost a month.

Last week he was beaten by two cellmates and ended up in a coma in Sanremo hospital where he is being treated in intensive care directed by Giorgio Ardizzone.

Today Scagni underwent a CT scan which highlighted two aspects: the general conditions have improved but he will have to undergo a second throat surgery: the operation will be carried out in the next few days by the Santa Corona specialist Giuseppe Pizzonia.