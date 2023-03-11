Genoa – On the morning of last May 1st, before calling his father threatening him with death, before killing his sister Alice, in the evening, with 24 stab wounds, Alberto Scagni chatted on Instagram with the actor Luca Bizzarri. Not because the two knew each other, but Alberto, 42, in prison since that day for Alice’s murder, had contacted the Genoese actor on his public profile. After other exchanges a few days earlier, evidently culminating in wishing some misfortune for Bizzarri.

There is also this conversation among those found on the arrested man’s social profiles by the mobile squad for the crime of last May 1st, which took place under the house of his sister Alice, in via Fabrizi, in Quarto. Alberto Scagni asks Bizzarri to meet for an autograph, “highly esteeming you as a person even more than as an artist”. And the actor’s answer is clear: “But if only one day ago you wished me the worst things (which then I wonder what fun it is to try to offend someone you don’t even know, one day I’ll understand it…)”.

At that point, Scagni replies twice between ironic and irreverent, in the same way that will be highlighted by the investigators also in chats with the mother, father and Alice herself. Bizzarri, for his part, replies calmly, saying he is sorry for those phrases for which, he explains, he does not understand the reason. Then adding: “You don’t even need to hit me, I’m due”.

Engaged in a test in Rai, Bizzarri commented succinctly: “I knew and I would prefer not to comment out of respect for the parents”.