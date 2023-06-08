Alice Scagni crime, the responsibility of doctors and police officers

Emerges a sensational detail about the murder of Alice Scagnithe girl brutally stabbed to death by her brother Albert on May 1, 2022. Telephone records show a flood of calls of the mother of the two boys to ask help for the son. Well sixty-three phone calls to mental health center of Asl3 in a month and a half, calls made by Antonella Zarri. The first call from the woman that appears in the printouts – reads La Stampa – is dated March 10, 2022. The latest on April 28, three days before the murder. Not all of the 63 strings appearing in the printouts match actual conversations. There are unanswered phone calls, or busy numbers. According to the parents, the constant attempts to get in touch with the doctors testify to the awareness of the seriousness of the situation. Attempts, according to the two parents, failed and went unheard.

The same woman had written one in recent days open letter to her daughter Alice’s husband. “Dear Gianluca, You are Alice’s husband. My daughter. My nephew’s father – begins the letter – I waited in vain that you denied the eccentric utterances of your lawyer but, evidently, either you don’t have the courage to do so, or, worse, you share them. I have therefore decided to write you this open letter for don’t allow yourself to hide anymore right from the moment your wife was killed almost before your eyes. Almost, because while she was out at take your dog out despite knowing from us of Albert’s threats, you were locked up at home. You said it would be your job and I’m happy, believe me, that you saved yourself. But you wonder why didn’t you do anything? You do not have didn’t even call 113. Didn’t you know anything?”

