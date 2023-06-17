Genoa – «This trial has now become a soap opera. The work of the judges and the prosecutor is not to try the perpetrator of the murder but to charge and bring out the family hatred”.

Antonella Zarri speak softly and weigh the words from his home. He has just read the testimony of his mother Lodovica Albera at the trial in which her son Alberto is accused. The accusation bluntly is that she did little or nothing to save Alice, that she was often disinterested in her son’s problems and that she limited herself to calling the police. Zarri doesn’t agree, she wants to reply. And she does so in the aftermath of her decision to leave the trial, in which she and her husband were a civil party, due to the behavior of the judges who, writes their lawyer Fabio Anselmo in the reasons for the renunciation, “humiliated and mortified them ».

Mrs. Antonella, you weren’t present today but your mother’s testimony was very strong, at times dramatic. She also revealed past grievances between you…

«Let me say that I regret the drift this debate is taking. There are no perfect families, we all know that. Those of the “Mulino Bianco” we see only and only in commercials. I’m only sorry that in these hearings more than bringing out the truth is the family hatred. It’s a really bad thing.”

Did you expect his mother’s words?

«I don’t want to go too deeply into what my mother said. She is an elderly lady, a granny, she has problems with her health. I’m just saying it’s a bad sign that we have become the defendants in this trial. However…”.

However…

«Besides, I understood immediately that we were the ones in the crosshairs. On May 3, two days after Alice’s death, when tears were more than words, we were heard by Dr. Crispo and we immediately understood that we were the accused in this story. That in an instant we had lost two children».

Why do you think all this happened?

“Because that’s how it works in our country. If you dare to say that someone was wrong, you end up guilty. It is incredible and unthinkable for a democratic state, but this story proves that it really is.

In the deposition, grandmother Lodovica said that “if a real mother has children in danger, she runs and doesn’t look for the police”. Could she really do more as a mother?

“I think this trial should clarify that too. And explain to people who made a mistake. If we had to face a dangerous person by stopping him with our bare hands or if it should have been the State with its institutions to do it. And this concept must apply to everyone. We two children have lost them, we have nothing left. But there are people who have problems in their families and who find themselves in difficulty, who must have these answers».

You have opened a page on Facebook to tell your vicissitudes. Have many people contacted you in recent months to ask you for news, information, advice?

«Look, Scagni isn’t and wasn’t the only danger. Indeed, there are many, more than you can imagine. In recent months we have received dozens and dozens of messages, letters, phone calls from people who, like us, have found themselves in this situation and who are, like us, abandoned by the institutions”.

So do you want your battle to be an example for others too?

«Absolutely yes and also for this reason we fight with all the strength we have left. We live in a world of mourning, we live in a dimension in which we have lost everything and which we will never get out of. But at the same time we want to fight so that what happened to us doesn’t happen again with other people».

But now you have also left the trial as a civil party?

“Certainly. And it was a wise decision. From the first hearing we immediately had the impression that the prosecutor Crispo had a precise plan: to use this trial to get rid of the other one on the police’s omissions».

On the 23rd in the courtroom you will be confronted with Alice’s husband…

«Of course, if they call us we will be there. We are state servants. And if this is a game, as some think it is, we play, we certainly don’t back down».