Crime Scagni, Alberto returns to write a letter (incomprehensible) to his mother, who defends him

Alberto Scagni, who has been serving his sentence for a year at the Genoa prison for stabbing and killing shis sister Alice on May 1st of last year, returns to be talked about a few weeks before the start of the trial: the first hearing is set for June 9th.

in the aftermath ofanniversary of the death of Alice Scagnithe 43-year-old fratricide had written a letter addressed to his mother, Antonella Zarri, with repetitive and seemingly incomprehensible content. This reopens the debate again on the presumed total or less infirmity of the accused Scagni, who at the moment has been considered by the prosecutor’s consultant able to stand the process which awaits him soon.



Alberto Scagni’s letter

The man’s parents, however, assisted by the lawyer Fabio Anselmo, continue to argue the opposite. For this, the day of the anniversary the mother of Alberto Scagni she made it known that she had gone to visit her son and speaking harsh words against the judicial management of the case: “I, Antonella Zarri Scagni I went to see my son Alberto in prison. My daughter Alice’s killer. Attorney General’s Adviser he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. For him and for the office he represents we are just pawns in a risiko where they must win without realizing that the credibility of the state will lose”.

Alberto Scagni, the lawyers abandon his defense: “Irreconcilable”

Alberto Scagni stay, for the second time, without defenders. After give up defending him by the first team of lawyers, – Maurizio and Guido Mascia and Elisa Brigandi – now also the one who had taken charge of the mandate, made up of Simone Cometti Queirolo and Michela Beatini, he forfeited. They announced it with these words: “We decided to withdraw the mandate – confirms Queirolo Cometti – because we were unable to have a common line with our client. And it would not have been correct to continue”. The motivation for the turnaround, as they report The Century and the Republicwould be the impossibility for the lawyers to agree on a defensive line for process management and therefore, differences with the client.

