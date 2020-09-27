The restoration of the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, is nearing completion. Scaffolding will be removed in the coming days, the TV channel reports. Sky News.

It is reported that the forests will be removed so far only from the upper part of Big Ben. Restoration of the rest of the site will continue.

The dismantling of the scaffolding will take six weeks. As Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle noted, everyone was looking forward to this moment, and noted that the opening of the roof of Big Ben will be an unforgettable event.

Recall that the restoration of Big Ben began in 2017.

The 96 m high tower was designed by the English architect Augustus Pugin in 1858. It is a monument of the Victorian era and is on the UNESCO World Heritage List. In 2012, the tower was named after Elizabeth II in honor of the 60th anniversary of her reign.