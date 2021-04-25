Scaffolding Superstar Simone Biles transitioned from Nike to Athletic Sponsored Athlete for equality reasons

Allyson Felix, a speed runner who had previously left Nike, publicly drew attention to Nike’s attitude towards pregnant athletes.

World the most successful scaffolding gymnast Simone Biles has made an eye-catching sponsorship deal.

Many media outlets in the U.S. reported Friday that the American multiple Olympic champion and world champion will move from sports giant Nike’s stable to athlete Athlete brand.

Biles ’move has been seen to be due to Athleta investing more in female athletes than Nike.

“Are excited to welcome Simon to the Athleta family and advance our mission to empower women and girls. Simone believes he can fight for the next generation of female athletes as much as we do, ”Athletan CEO Mary Beth Laughton said According to CNN.

According to CNN, despite his huge success, Biles has not been taken into account in the best possible way for Nike. For example, Nike’s recent ad featuring black female athletes did not contain recognizable images of Biles.

“The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their potential and be a force for change is incredibly strong. I admire Athletic for their commitment to recognizing and supporting women’s empowerment individually and collectively, ”Biles, 24, said, according to CNN.

Athleta is part of the Gap Group, and both are women-led companies and have gained a reputation as supporters of female athletes.

Although Nike has had sponsorship agreements with several of the most successful female athletes, including a tennis star Serena Williamsin, the company has been criticized for treating pregnant female athletes, for example.

In 2019, several female athletes put pressure on Nike to continue financial support for athletes with young children.

In 2019, a multiple Olympic champion and world champion in sprinting Allyson Felix was the first athlete to transfer from Nike to Athlet.

Felix was one of those athletes who paid public attention to it, how Nike treated pregnant athletes.

Nike offered Felix as much as a 70 percent worse deal when the running star was pregnant.

Felix wanted a guarantee from Nike that she would not be penalized if her performance fell short of her best performance before and after childbirth. Nike refused.

After Felix had talked about Nike’s offer in his column in The New York Times, Nike assured him that he would change his ways of dealing with pregnant athletes.

Although Nike has lost well-known athletes in recent years, in addition to Biles, including a football player Lionel Messin For Adidas and the basketball player Stephen Curryn Under Armor, it’s still a sponsor giant in the sports equipment business.

According to CNN, the value of Nike’s sponsorship agreements last year was more than $ 9 billion.

Source: CNN