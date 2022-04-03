Scaffolding Maisa Kuusikko, 16, exercised in the World Cup 0.033 points away from the prize position

Kuusikko took two final places this weekend.

Scaffolding the World Cup debut brought Maisa Kuusiko fifth place also from the mainland in Azerbaijan. On Saturday, Kuusikko was in the fifth women’s jump in Baku, and the same place came from the final final on Sunday.

Kuusikko got 12,833 points from his inheritance series. He improved from Friday’s qualifier by 0.233 points.

“I am really pleased with my performance. I got better points from the qualifiers, and it was a really tight race, ”Kuusikko said in a press release from the Gymnastics Association.

He was only 0.033 points behind in third place.

Tampereen Gymnastics Kuusikko, 16, is the first Finnish scaffolding woman in the World Cup finals since 2019. Last year, she was 13th in the gymnastics quadruple competition at the European Championships.

Permannon defeated Brazil Julia Soares With 13,433 points.