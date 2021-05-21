Scaffolding Helsinki-based gymnast Maija Leinonen is ending her career

Leinonen competed in the World Championships three times and in the European Championships six times.

Finland one of the top names in scaffolding in the previous decade Maija Leinonen end his competitive career. Leinonen talks about his decision on his Instagram account. In his career he has represented the Helsinki-based Finnish Gymnastics Club, Alppila Lightning and Fliku-82.

Leinonen, 25, times in his career update. He says he has been on the national team for ten years, competing three times at the World Championships and six times at the European Championships. The Olympic dream failed in 2019, when Leinonen fell off the boom at the World Championships. He won his first adult Finnish Championship gold in 2016.

Read more: Gymnast Maija Leinonen trains 26 hours a week – and got almost the conditions for exercise when she didn’t have time to skate

In his Instagram update, the gymnast thanks the people and clubs who were part of his backing group, but also says he thinks he didn’t get enough support from the Gymnastics Association.

Over the past seven years, Leinonen says he has taken a maximum of three weeks of vacation a year and practiced 25 hours a week. He also says he suffered from an eating disorder during his career. The species has taken him to a total of 24 different countries.