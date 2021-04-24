Scaffolding German gymnasts oppose sport-related sexism in their competition uniforms – Sarah Voss, 21, started a new dress trend at the European Championships

Sarah Voss, Kim Bui and Elisabeth Seitz dressed in a covering full body suit in Basel.

Of the Germans The competition attire worn by gymnasts has received a great deal of international attention in recent days at the European Scaffolding Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

The new dressing trend was started by a 21-year-old Sarah Voss, who appeared in Wednesday ‘s qualifying competition in a full – body suit instead of the usual gymnastic suit.

Until the new example given by Voss, women and girls have dressed in similar coveralls in international competitions only for religious reasons.

“We hope gymnasts who feel uncomfortable in ordinary outfits have the courage to follow our example,” Voss said According to the BBC, the British broadcaster.

On Friday, German gymnasts wore full body suits Kim Bui, 32, and Elisabeth Seitz, 27.

Bui and Seitz wore a more traditional gymnastic suit in the qualifiers, but in the final the outfit changed to a more opaque one. It was designed according to Voss – he himself wore a full-body suit already in the qualifiers because he wasn’t sure of his final place.

Elisabeth Seitz wore a full-body suit covering Friday’s final.­

German according to the gymnastics federation, athletes take a stand against sport-related sexism in their clothing, the BBC and the British newspaper The Independent said.

“We women want to feel comfortable, but it’s harder in gymnastics the more you grow out of a child’s body,” Voss said In an interview with the German broadcaster ZDF.

“As a little girl, I didn’t see the tight living so dramatic, but I started to feel uncomfortable as adolescence and menstruation began.”

Voss also commented on the choice of living on Thursday In its Instagram update.

“It feels nice and still looks good, so why not,” he wrote in connection with the publication.

Voss told ZDF that he had already received a lot of positive feedback about his dress on Wednesday.

“None of the gymnast did not understand this to be stupid, but on the contrary, I received a lot of encouragement through social media,” Voss said.

“Many enthusiasts of the sport have written to me that they are pleased with this step that has now been taken. I have shown that you can feel good and still looks aesthetic. “

Gymnastics has recently made headlines with various scandals. Pedophile doctor Larry Nassar took advantage of hundreds of girls at the top of U.S. gymnastics. One of his victims is a superstar of the species Simone Biles.

Kim Bui also switched to a more opaque race outfit for Friday’s final.­

According to ZDF, the German coach is also accused of harassing his trainees.

“These things are shocking. Fortunately, I have never been exposed to such activities. We want to encourage all young athletes to defend themselves in every way possible – especially when they feel uncomfortable, ”Voss said.