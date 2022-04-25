Scaffolding BBC: Serious allegations bring starting passes to British coach just before Tokyo Olympics

Liz Kincaid denies all charges against the BBC.

Britannian leading gymnastics coach for the Olympic team Liz Kincaid received starting passes from the team traveling to the Tokyo Olympics just weeks before the start of the Games, said British broadcaster BBC on Monday night.

Kincaid was fired after a serious charge against him, the BBC said. The British originally announced that Kincaid would end his career and withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics because of it.

However, Kincaid had been expelled from the British Federation by the Sports Federation after he had made allegations about the mental health of his former gymnast.

British Gymnastics had received complaints about him a year earlier. According to the rules of the organization, a person whose complaints are pending cannot participate in the Games.

According to the BBC, the alleged abuses of British gymnastics are the subject of an extensive independent investigation, which began with complaints from many current and former gymnasts. The final report of the investigation is due to be published in May.

BBC’s the sports editorial has spoken to two former gymnasts coached by Kincaid. They made allegations of poor treatment for serious injuries and bad coaching of their coaches towards their athletes.

Another of those interviewed is a gymnast whose diaphragm was torn at the age of 12 by leaning trees.

“I went to see Liz as blood flowed down my leg. He took me to his office, gave me sanitary napkins and sent me back to the gym, ”the gymnast says.

Kincaid, the gymnast’s mother, had allegedly been told that the girl’s menstruation would apparently have started during the workouts. According to the mother, the impression looked worse than in childbirth.

The same gymnast says he had to train with his arm broken.

Second the gymnast, in turn, trained with a broken ankle. The plaster was removed from the leg too early at the coach’s request, and training continued with other injuries as well.

“I had a lot of support on my knee, but he wanted me to keep training with my upper body, swinging on a bar and such. I remember it being completely intolerable. ”

She is spoke To the BBC about his experiences also in August 2020. At that time, he suffered from anxiety and contracted an eating disorder due to his gymnastics experiences.

The allegations Kincaid, who denied it to the BBC, says the health, well-being and safety of the people he coached were “of paramount importance to him and close to his heart”.

“Hinting that I could mistreat my gymnasts is against all the principles I live by. It’s very shocking, ”Kincaid says.