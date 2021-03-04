Environment admits its “concern” about the increasing incidence of the mite, which has spread from the Northwest to the limits of Sierra Espuña A young specimen of Rui, with obvious signs on its coat of being infected with scabies. / LV RICARDO FERNÁNDEZ Thursday, March 4, 2021, 02:21



A new danger looms over the ruí populations in the Region, which in recent years have declined significantly due to the control efforts of this species carried out by the Ministry of the Environment, which have led to the elimination of more than 4,000 copies, according to sources of all solvency consulted by LA VER