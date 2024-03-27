Scabies | The Helsinki pharmacy makes the coveted scabies salve in its own back room

The demand for petroleum jelly cream has exploded, and there is a queue for several weeks at the pharmacy in Kontulankaari. The cream is significantly cheaper than the primary medicine intended for treatment.

Kontlanakare there has been more commotion in the back room of the pharmacy lately because of the scabies epidemic.

The pharmacy is one of the few in Helsinki that manufactures sulfur vaseline cream that soothes scabies.

Pharmacist Helja Mäkinen characterizes the production of petroleum jelly as a craft. When preparing a cream, for example, sulfur is processed in a mortar and the ingredients are weighed. The mixing is handled by the machine.

The scabies mite there have been infectious epidemics caused by at least the beginning of the year in the area of ​​the Hus corporation and the Tampere University Hospital.

Scabies is usually treated with over-the-counter permethrin cream and prescription drug ivermectin. However, many people have experienced that the permethrin cream does not work as well for scabies as expected.

If the first-line medications don't work, your doctor may prescribe petroleum jelly. It has different active ingredients than permethrin cream or ivermectin. Some pharmacies make it themselves.

According to Apteekkariliito, among its member pharmacies in Helsinki, in addition to Kontulankaari, Kaivopuisto, Siltamäki and Munkkivuori pharmacies are currently producing cream.

Cream According to Mäkinen, the demand has “exploded within a week” at Kontulankaari's pharmacy.

In Kontulankaare, cream cannot be prepared for everyone who wants it. At the moment, there is a queue for several weeks for the cream.

The raw materials needed for sulfur vaseline cream are temporarily unavailable. That's why the pharmacy does not dare to promise cream to new customers.

The production of the ointment is limited by the labor shortage in pharmacies.

“The staff is not enough for one pharmacist to be there all day every day to prepare the ointment. That's not possible,” says Mäkinen.

This is what the ready-made sulfur vaseline cream from the Kontulankaari pharmacy looks like. See also “I just want a bed”: the immigration crisis spills over to New York and spreads to Massachusetts

Sulfur vaseline cream is significantly cheaper than the primary drugs. According to Mäkinen, permethrin cream costs just under 40 euros for 30 grams, while sulfur vaseline cream costs about 20 euros for 100 grams.

According to him, an adult uses one 30-gram tube of permethrin in one treatment. Sulfur vaseline is usually used for three days, so one hundred grams is enough for an adult for one treatment. It is applied to the whole body except the head.

Permethrin is exceptionally expensive in Mäki, and pharmacies cannot influence the selling price. According to him, the price of petroleum jelly is determined by the drug tax, and pharmacies can't influence that either.

He says that the production of cream is a loss-making activity for the pharmacy, if you take into account the prices of labor, facilities and equipment suitable for drug manufacturing, and raw materials.

There is a machine in the back room of the pharmacy that mixes the cream. It is overseen by pharmacist Ville Tuominen. See also Monthly Supplement | There is war again in Sudan - In 2007, Kuukausiliite traveled with peace negotiator Pekka Haavisto to the Sudanese desert to find out how peace could be born

At the pharmacy in addition to sulfur vaseline, a few other creams are also produced, says Mäkinen. Such are, for example, hemorrhoid cream and some cortisone ointments, which do not have a licensed preparation on the commercial side.

If there was no scabies epidemic, medicine would be prepared at Kontulankaari's pharmacy once a week for two hours. Mäkinen says that now they are made three times a week for 4–6 hours.

In one day, a maximum of 6–7 cream packages are produced, a large part of which is currently sulfur vaseline.

Mäkinen does not recommend trying to make sulfur vaseline yourself at home. According to him, drug manufacturing is meticulous work and the drugs must be completely successful. Protective equipment is also required for handling sulfur.