Monday, February 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Scabies | Karoliina Nygård, mother of four children, talks about everyday life in the midst of scabies – “I just wish someone would say this is over”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Scabies | Karoliina Nygård, mother of four children, talks about everyday life in the midst of scabies – “I just wish someone would say this is over”

Karoliina Nygård's family is tormented by scabies. The children Edvin, 11, Aida, 6, Frida, 5 and Hilde, 3, have fortunately taken the situation calmly. Father Anton Nygård is also in the picture. The photography was done in the yard of the house for safety reasons. Picture: Anton Kunnas / HS

An unwanted guest appeared in Karoliina Nygård's family of six. Now the first round of treatment for scabies is over, but the torment is not necessarily over yet. “I hope for the strength of mind to go through this battle,” sighs the mother of the family.

Just when the year was changing, a Porvoo resident Karolina Nygård noticed a few small “pinch” three year olds Hilda-next to his daughter's thumb.

In a family of six, symptoms and illnesses come and go, so Nygård didn't know how to worry at first.

#Scabies #Karoliina #Nygård #mother #children #talks #everyday #life #midst #scabies

See also  Basketball | Okko Järvi became the decider in the last seconds - Seagulls are one win away from the championship
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Walmart competes with Salinas Pliego for the CHEAPEST 55-inch Samsung screen | Price

Walmart competes with Salinas Pliego for the CHEAPEST 55-inch Samsung screen | Price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result