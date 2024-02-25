Scabies | Karoliina Nygård, mother of four children, talks about everyday life in the midst of scabies – “I just wish someone would say this is over”

Karoliina Nygård's family is tormented by scabies. The children Edvin, 11, Aida, 6, Frida, 5 and Hilde, 3, have fortunately taken the situation calmly. Father Anton Nygård is also in the picture. The photography was done in the yard of the house for safety reasons.

An unwanted guest appeared in Karoliina Nygård's family of six. Now the first round of treatment for scabies is over, but the torment is not necessarily over yet. “I hope for the strength of mind to go through this battle,” sighs the mother of the family.

Just when the year was changing, a Porvoo resident Karolina Nygård noticed a few small “pinch” three year olds Hilda-next to his daughter's thumb.

In a family of six, symptoms and illnesses come and go, so Nygård didn't know how to worry at first.